SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded PT
Profesional
Telekomunikasi Indonesia's (Protelindo) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Simultaneously, Fitch
Ratings Indonesia has
also upgraded Protelindo's National Long-Term Rating, national
senior unsecured
rating, and rating on its IDR1trn senior unsecured bond to
'AAA(idn)' from
'AA+(idn)'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
The rating upgrades reflect the strong recurring cash flows and
moderate net
leverage of Protelindo, Indonesia's largest independent telecom
tower company.
These were underpinned by its consistent financial policy of
aiming for net
debt-to-EBITDA of under 3.0x (2015: 1.8x). Fitch believes that
the company's
current scale and financial strength can comfortably support a
combination of
organic and inorganic growth, and progressive dividends, without
a material
impairment to its credit profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Large Rating Headroom: Fitch expects Protelindo's funds flow
from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage for 2016 to increase to 2.8x (2015:
2.1x) after it
agreed to acquire IDR3.6trn of towers from Indonesia's
third-largest mobile
operator, PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL, BBB/Stable). However, the
additional cash flow
from the sale-and-leaseback deal is likely to improve net
leverage to 2.4x-2.6x
in 2017 and 2018. The transaction will be mainly debt-funded,
and is scheduled
to conclude by mid-2016.
Reassessment of Business Profile: Fitch has revised the
guideline for negative
rating action for Protelindo's FFO-adjusted net leverage to 4.0x
from 3.5x,
following updated peer comparison analysis with international
telecommunications
infrastructure businesses. We believe the moderate leverage,
strong predictable
cash flows and high EBITDA margins (2015: 84.2%) support a
rating upgrade.
Protelindo had locked-in revenue of IDR26trn at the end of 2015,
supported by an
average long-dated contract period of 6.2 years.
Tower Deal to Fuel Growth: Our forecast assumes high
single-digit revenue
growth in 2016 and 2017, mainly fuelled by the pending tower
purchase. The tower
acquisition will expand the company's portfolio to 14,700 towers
(2015: 12,237),
which will strengthen its lead against PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure Tbk (TBI,
BB/Stable) and PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk (STP, BB-/Stable).
Fitch forecasts
steady organic growth in towers in 2017 and 2018 in light of the
progressive
long-term evolution (LTE) rollout in major cities.
Stable Tenancy Mix: Telcos with investment-grade international
ratings are
likely to account for around 50% of Protelindo's revenue in
2016, up from 48% in
2015, following the tower acquisition. This compares with TBI's
83% and STP's
65%. However, Protelindo's relatively low leverage will help
mitigate its
counterparty risks from weaker telcos. PT Hutchinson 3 Indonesia
(Hutch) and PT
Smartfren Telecom Tbk (CCC(idn)) accounted for 38% and 7%,
respectively, of the
company's revenue in 2015.
Natural Hedge, Staggered-Debt Maturities: Protelindo's exposure
to depreciation
in the rupiah is mitigated by long-term non-cancellable tower
rental agreements,
of which agreements denominated in US dollars accounted for
around 35% of
revenue in 2015 and those in euros accounted for 3%. As of
end-2015, 64% of its
debt was US dollar-denominated and 8% in euros. Protelindo also
has
well-staggered maturities, with its US dollar and
euro-denominated debt falling
due after 2018.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Protelindo's unrestricted cash balance of
IDR3.0trn as of
end-2015 is sufficient to meet short-term maturities of IDR446bn
over the next
12 months. Fitch expects liquidity to remain strong, supported
by contracted
revenue, positive free cash flows and reasonable refinancing
ability with access
to capital markets and local banks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Tower construction to slow to 500-800 towers a year in
2016-2018
- Addition of 600-1,000 co-location leases per year in 2016-2018
- Debt-funded acquisition of XL's 2,500 towers to complete by
mid-2016
- Capex-to-revenue ratio of 21%-26% in 2016-2018 (2015: 21.8%)
- 90% of the pre-dividend free cash flows to be distributed to
shareholders from
2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Sustained FFO-adjusted net leverage of below 3.0x;
- Improvement in tenancy mix so that investment-grade telcos
account for more
than 75% of revenue; and
- Positive FCF.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 4.0x on a sustained
basis, and/or a
material decline in market share.
The revisions in the leverage guidelines reflect our
reassessment of
Protelindo's business risk, following updated peer comparison
with international
telecoms infrastructure businesses.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+',
Outlook Stable
- National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AAA(idn)' from
'AA+(idn)', Outlook
Stable
- National senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'AAA(idn)' from
'AA+(idn)'
- IDR1trn senior unsecured bond upgraded to 'AAA(idn)' from
'AA+(idn)'
