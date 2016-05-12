(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Bremer Landesbank
Kreditanstalt Oldenburg's (BremerLB) Outlook to Negative from
Stable, while
affirming the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' .
Fitch has affirmed
BremerLB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. The bank's Short-Term
IDR has been
downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' and its Support Rating affirmed at
'1'.
The Outlook revision to Negative reflects Fitch's view that the
the Long-Term
IDR could be downgraded by a full rating category to 'BBB-' if
the long-term
sustainability of the bank's business model deteriorates further
because we
consider that a weakened business could increase doubts about
whether the bank's
public sector owners would be allowed to provide support to
BremenLB under EU
legislation.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
BremerLB's IDRs and SRs reflect Fitch's view of a very strong
likelihood of
combined support from the bank's owners. Norddeutsche
LandesbankGirozentrale
(NORD/LB) owns 54.8% of BremerLB and is itself owned by the
federal states of
Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt and by the regional savings
banks. The City of
Bremen owns 41.2% in BremerLB, and the remainder ultimately by
the
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG,'A+/Stable') through the regional
savings banks.
Fitch's institutional support considerations are based on the
view that the
owners consider their investment in BremerLB long-term and
strategic. The
owners' strong support propensity is underpinned by BremerLB's
focus on its
statutory roles, which include supporting the regional economy
and acting as the
central bank for regional savings banks.
In Fitch's view, any support would need to be forthcoming from
the bank's other
owners as well as the City of Bremen to avoid triggering state
aid
considerations and resolution under the German Sanierungs und
Abwicklungsgesetz
(SAG) if BremerLB fails. Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of
the City of
Bremen is driven by the stability of Germany's solidarity
system, and is
therefore equalised with Germany's 'AAA' Long-Term IDR. The
support ability of
SFG, as expressed by its 'A+' IDR, while very strong, is weaker
than that of the
federal states. Fitch uses the lower of the ultimate owners'
Long-Term IDRs,
which is SFG's 'A+' Long-Term IDR, as the anchor rating for
determining
BremerLB's support-driven ratings.
We notch down BremerLB's Long-Term IDRs twice from SFG's 'A+'
IDR. The notching
reflects BremerLB's role for its owners, which we consider
strategic, but not
key and integral, as well as uncertainties over potential legal
and regulatory
barriers related to state aid considerations and provisions of
German resolution
legislation.
BremerLB's Short-Term IDR reflects the lower of the two possible
ratings for an
'A-' Long-Term IDR in light of the revision of BremerLB's
Outlook to Negative
from Stable.
VR
BremerLB's VR reflects our view that the bank's oversized and
poorly performing
exposure to shipping finance is threatening the sustainability
of the bank's
business model, limiting managerial flexibility and burdening
its financial
profile. BremerLB's asset quality continued to deteriorate in
2015 and the
non-performing-loan (NPL) ratio increased further to 14.6%,
(from 12.4%in 2014)
as the shipping sector remained under pressure.
BremerLB has taken various measures to reduce NPLs, including
outright sale of
ships, whose positive impact will in part become visible during
2016. However,
it is important that BremerLB continues to reduce risks.
BremerLB's earnings deteriorated in 2015 because of
unprecedented levels of loan
impairment charges despite stable results in its core business
outside shipping.
We expect further volatility as efforts to clean up the shipping
portfolio could
have a significant negative impact on its profitability.
BremerLB has strengthened its capitalisation as its Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) to
risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio increased to13.7% end-2015,
from 10.3% in 2014.
The improvement was mainly driven by a sharp drop in RWAs. In
Fitch's view, the
primary risk to capitalisation is further deterioration in asset
quality as
unreserved impaired loans were equal to a high 120% of FCC at
end-2015.
Capitalisation is also sensitive to movements in the euro/U.S.
dollar exchange
rate as a fairly high share of the group's exposure, especially
to shipping, is
U.S. dollar-denominated.
The bank issued additional tier 1 instruments in 2015, which has
resulted in a
slightly higher loss absorption capacity.
BremerLB's funding and liquidity are supported by access to the
savings banks,
and the bank did not need to access capital markets for its
funding in 2015.
However, the bank's funding could become more sensitive to
investor sentiment if
its performance continues to deteriorate, which could result in
higher funding
costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, SR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to changes to
Fitch's
assumptions around the propensity or ability of BremerLB's
owners to provide
timely support. This may be indicated by a change to SFG's IDR.
The Negative Outlook on BremerLB's Long-Term IDR reflects
Fitch's view that the
long-term sustainability of the bank's business model is
deteriorating, mainly
because of a potential further weakening of its asset quality
given the bank's
exposure to the shipping sector. Fitch believes that there is a
greater risk
that EU legislation would restrict support for a Landesbank for
which there is
no clearly demonstrated sustainable business model and would
widen the notching
of BremerLB's Long-Term IDR by a rating category to 'BBB-' if
this became the
case. In Fitch's view, a downgrade of the bank's VR to 'bb-' or
below would be
an initial indicator to assess whether BremenLB's business model
is sustainable.
VR
BremerLB's VR is primarily sensitive to further deterioration in
asset quality,
which given the bank's modest profitability could put
capitalisation under
pressure. This could arise if the shipping sector fails to
recover given the
bank's large exposure to the sector. A failure to address the
asset quality
weakness could ultimately cast doubts on the sustainability of
BremerLB's
business model.
An upgrade of BremenLB's VR would be contigent on a material
improvement in
asset quality and capitalisation, which we consider unlikely
given the weak
outlook on the shipping sector.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bremer Landesbank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Negative
Short-Term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'.
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Long- and Short-term senior debt, including programme ratings:
affirmed at 'A-'
and downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
