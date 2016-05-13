(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Higher estimates for tax
revenue at German
states (or Laender) will improve operating margins, and support
our view that
most Laender will comply with the debt brake from 2020 despite
additional
spending commitments associated with the refugee crisis, Fitch
Ratings says.
Germany's Finance Ministry recently updated its forecasts for
Laender tax
revenues, projecting a 3.7% increase in 2016, up from the
previous estimate of
2.9% in November. Revenues are forecast to increase at a
compound annual growth
rate of 3.65% from 2015 to 2020, when they are forecast to reach
EUR320.5bn,
EUR5.6bn higher than in the November estimate.
Taxation traditionally provides a large proportion of Laender
revenues, and the
higher forecasts partly reflect changes in tax law and partly
continuing
economic growth (Fitch forecasts German GDP to increase 1.7%
this year and 1.8%
next year). They support our view that most Laender are in a
strong position to
comply with the debt brake by eliminating their structural
deficit, because
revenue growth will continue to exceed spending growth, further
improving
operating margins.
Fiscal consolidation measures and low refinancing rates coupled
with rising
revenues have seen the Laender's fiscal performance improve in
recent years. The
sector posted an aggregate surplus before debt variation of
EUR2.8bn last year,
up from EUR702m in 2014. Ten of the 16 Laender reported
surpluses in 2015, up
from nine the previous year, and were able to pay down debt,
which remains high
(EUR541bn at end-2015).
Efforts to contain spending have focused on restricting current
expenditure
growth, mainly on personnel (the Laender's largest single
expenditure item).
Consolidation efforts will be challenged by the costs generated
by the arrival
of refugees, and this will put additional pressure on Laender
budgets following
last year's outperformance. Estimates of the total cost vary
widely and will
depend on the total number of arrivals.
However, the cost will be spread across different tiers of
German government,
and will be met in part by transfers from the federal
government. We still think
higher revenues and continuing consolidation in anticipation of
the debt brake
will enable more Laender to achieve surpluses before debt
variation in 2016.
We affirmed seven German Laender at 'AAA'/Stable on 6 May. The
ratings reflect
the stability of the constitutional solidarity system, whereby
all member states
of the federal republic are jointly responsible for supporting a
Land in
financial distress.
Guido Bach
Senior Director
International Public Finance
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
