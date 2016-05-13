(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark-based
TDC A/S's (TDC)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of the commentary.
TDC's ratings are underpinned by a relatively strong domestic
fixed line
position due to owning both cable and copper based networks.
Pressures in the
business and mobile segment are expected to continue over the
next 12-18 months,
with significant further declines in EBITDA expected. Fitch
expects TDC's funds
from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage will peak at the end
of this year at
4.1x (2015: 3.9x) leaving little headroom in its current 'BBB-'
rating. However,
the potential stabilisation in EBITDA decline over the next two
to three years
is likely to provide free cash flow (FCF) capacity to gradually
improve its
leverage headroom while resuming dividend payments in 2017 of
DKK1 per share
(TDC is expected to pay no dividends in 2016).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Domestic Weakness
TDC's domestic EBITDA declined by 10.5% year on year in 2015.
The decline has
been driven by a combination of competitive pressure in the
consumer mobile and
business segments, the loss of wholesale mobile virtual network
contracts and
regulatory pressure on broadband wholesale prices and retail
roaming. Fitch
expects these pressures will persist into 2016, leading to
further significant
declines in EBITDA driven by revenue loss, margin contraction
and investments
for its new strategy to stabilise domestic EBITDA. TDC has
indicated it has
limited scope to reduce costs in its domestic market in the
short term.
Strategic Actions to Take Time
TDC is defending a 95% market share of EBIT in its domestic
market. The high
market share reflects a strong operating position but also the
lack of
profitability among its main competitors. The company's strategy
to stabilise
EBITDA aims at preserving market value while also improving its
competitive
position. This is being achieved by accelerating the upgrade of
its products and
services, increasing the value of its bundled product
propositions, leading the
market on price increases where possible and simplifying its
process and
infrastructure to generate cost savings.
Fitch expects TDC's strategy to stabilise EBITDA will take time
to take effect.
Our forecasts assume that EBITDA will decline until 2017 with a
good chance of
stabilisation in 2018. The disparity in profitability between
TDC and its
competitors creates some uncertainty on future competitive
moves. However,
market prices, particularly in mobile, are already low and limit
the scope for
TDC's competitors of building scale through further price
reductions.
Fixed Line Supportive
TDC owns both the Danish incumbent copper network and the
majority of the cable
infrastructure in the country. This gives the company a strong
fixed line
position compared with all other European incumbents and helps
it generate
domestic EBITDA margins of 43% in 2015, including headquarter
costs. The
position is likely to be structurally supportive to TDC's
medium- to long-term
financial profile due to a lack of alternative fixed line
infrastructures. It is
reflected in Fitch-calculated FFO-adjusted net leverage
downgrade guidance of
4.25x, which is at the higher end of the rating category.
Current competitive
pressures are more prevalent in the mobile and business
segments.
Modest Leverage Reduction Trajectory
TDC's FFO net leverage at the end of 2015 was 3.9x. Fitch
expects leverage will
marginally increase to around 4.1x between 2016 and 2017. The
increase primarily
reflects further EBITDA decline and higher interest costs,
partially offset by
working capital improvements and net debt reduction through
organic cash
generation. Announced reductions in capital expenditures and
dividends will
support a gradual reduction in leverage, which our scenario
analysis indicates
by about 0.1x to 0.3x per year depending on the speed at which
EBITDA
stabilisation is achieved. TDC's FFO fixed charge cover is
likely to remain
robust at around 4.0x from 2016 (2015: 5.0x).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue decline of 5.5% in FY16 and broadly stable from 2017.
- EBITDA margin of 37.5% in 2016 improving to 38% over 2017-19.
- Implied capex to sales in 2016 of 20% reducing to 19% by 2018.
- No cash dividend payments in 2016 and DKK1 per share from
2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- The expectation that FFO adjusted net leverage will trend
below 3.75x on a
sustained basis.
- An improvement in TDC's domestic operating environment
enabling a
stabilisation in domestic EBITDA.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage trending above 4.25x on a sustained
basis.
- Further declines in the domestic business putting group
pre-dividend FCF
margins under pressure into the mid-single digit range.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Subordinated hybrid securities: affirmed at 'BB'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004448
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.