(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Landesbank Saar's
(SaarLB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook,
its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and
Support Rating at
'1'. SaarLB's IDR and Support Rating are driven by institutional
support from
the bank's owners.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT
SaarLB's IDRs, SR and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view of
a very strong
likelihood of combined support from the bank's owners, the
federal state of
Saarland, the regional savings banks that own the bank through
the association
of Saarland's savings banks (Sparkassenverband Saar) and
ultimately the
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen) (SFG, A+/Stable). Support
assumptions are
underpinned by provisions contained in the statutes of SFG and
Landesbanken
institutional protection fund.
Fitch's institutional support considerations are based on the
view that the
owners consider their investment in SaarLB long-term and
strategic. The owners'
strong support propensity is underpinned by the focus of SaarLB
on its statutory
roles, which include supporting the regional economy, acting as
the central bank
for regional savings banks and as Saarland's house bank.
In Fitch's view support would need to be forthcoming from SFG as
well as the
federal state owner to avoid triggering state aid considerations
and resolution
under the German Sanierungs und Abwicklungsgesetz (SAG), if
SaarLB fails. Our
assessment of the creditworthiness of the State of Saarland is
underpinned by
the stability of Germany's solidarity and financial equalisation
system, which
links Saarland's creditworthiness to that of Germany
(AAA/Stable). The support
ability of SFG, as expressed by its 'A+' IDR, while very strong,
is weaker than
that of Saarland. Fitch uses the lower of the parents' ratings,
the Long-Term
IDR of SFG, as anchor and starting point for determining
SaarLB's support-driven
ratings.
We notch down SaarLB's Long-Term IDR twice from SFG's 'A+'. The
notching
reflects SaarLB's role for its owners, which we consider
strategic, but not key
and integral, as well as uncertainties over potential legal and
regulatory
barriers related to state aid considerations and provisions of
German resolution
legislation.
The Stable Outlook reflects stable support assumptions and
Stable Outlook on
SFG's Long-Term IDR.
SaarLB's 'F1' Short-Term IDR is at the higher of the two
Short-Term IDRs that
map to an 'A-' Long-Term IDR on Fitch's rating scale. This
reflects SaarLB's
strong links to the affiliated savings banks, which have ample
liquidity and
funding resources.
VR
SaarLB's VR primarily reflects the bank's modest capitalisation,
which lags that
of Landesbanken peers and continues to be a constraint on the
VR. The bank's
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) to risk-weighted assets (RWAs) ratio
improved slightly
in 2015 to 11.3%, driven primarily by a reduction in RWAs.
However, SaarLB's
fully-loaded CET 1 ratio remained low at 9.9% in comparison to
peers. The small
size of the bank's capital in absolute terms, in combination
with a concentrated
loan book, results in a limited loss absorption capacity in case
of material
unforeseen losses.
The VR also reflects the bank's smaller franchise in terms of
regional and
operational coverage compared with most Landesbanken peers and
an increasing
dependency on the renewable energy sector.
SaarLB's asset quality indicators are stable and sound,
supported by a benign
operating environment in Germany and resilient performance of
the bank's
renewable energy portfolio. SaarLB's large and growing
renewables portfolio
bears tail risks stemming from regulatory changes, which may
lead to less
favourable economic incentives for the sector in the future.
However, existing
projects are not expected to be affected by a revision of the
current subsidy
scheme. Furthermore, SaarLB has sound and long-standing
expertise of the sector
and closely follows industry developments in its markets in
France and Germany.
Similar to its peers, asset quality is constrained by
concentrations in single
names and sectors, including in commercial real estate and
renewable energy
finance.
SaarLB has demonstrated an ability to generate moderate but
consistent profit,
driven by firmer margins in its French business. Although net
income declined in
2015, driven primarily by lower trading and valuation income,
including hedge
accounting results, recurring revenue showed overall
satisfactory results,
including a rise in fee income. The bank's net income was
supported by low loan
loss provisions, which, however, are unlikely to be sustained.
For 2016, Fitch
expects overall stable profitability, supported by robust
performance in core
operating segments as well as some one-off gains from the sale
of non-strategic
participations. We expect operating costs to rise but efficiency
metrics to
compare favourably with most Landesbanken peers.
SaarLB's funding and liquidity profile is adequate. As with its
Landesbanken
peers SaarLB is predominantly wholesale-funded. The bank's
funding mix is
sufficiently diversified and includes covered bonds issuance.
SaarLB's reliance
on wholesale funding is mitigated by strong and reliable funding
links to
savings banks, which play a key role in absorbing SaarLB's debt
placements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, SRs and senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to
changes in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of SaarLB's owners
to provide
timely support. This may be indicated by a change in SFG's IDR.
The IDRs are
also sensitive to changes to the owners' strategic commitment to
SaarLB and to
the importance of SaarLB for its home region or for the savings
bank sector.
A change to our assessment of the risks of triggering a
resolution process ahead
of support for a Landesbank could also affect the SRs, IDRs and
senior unsecured
debt ratings.
VR
SaarLB's VR is primarily sensitive to changes in the economic or
regulatory
environment that drive the performance and risk profile of
SaarLB's commercial
real estate (CRE) and renewable energy portfolio. A material
decline of capital
ratios would exert downward pressure on its VR.
Upward momentum for the VR would require a material improvement
in
capitalisation as well as a reduction of concentration risks.
Given the bank's
small franchise, upside to the VR is limited.
The rating actions are as follows:
Landesbank Saar
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook: Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider
Director
+49 69 768076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Lola Yusupova
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 114
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004393
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.