Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Dollarisation in CIS/Georgian
Banking Sectors
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) This Fitch Wire report, first
published on 12 May
2016, is being republished with the correct title.
Banks with highly dollarised balance sheets in CIS countries and
Georgia are
being hurt by their domestic currencies' considerable
depreciation against the
US dollar, says Fitch Ratings. Banks have been most severely hit
in Azerbaijan
and Ukraine, where regulatory support was not forthcoming. Banks
in Kazakhstan,
Russia and Belarus were partly shielded by government support
measures, and
exchange-rate movements were less severe for Georgian and
Armenian banks.
Banking sectors across the region extensively lend and collect
deposits in
foreign currency (FC). Banks in Armenia, Georgia and Belarus
have the highest
share of FC lending (57%-66%), while banks in Azerbaijan,
Georgia, Kazakhstan
and Belarus have the highest FC deposit concentrations, all
above 60%. Retail FC
lending is significant in Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan and
Armenia, but limited
in Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus.
FC positions tend to be fairly well matched, helped by hedging
in Russia and
Kazakhstan. But balance-sheet management has become more
difficult across the
region as exchange rate movements and, in some cases, deposit
conversions, have
increased dollarisation. In Azerbaijan, some banks have recorded
large currency
losses as a result of short open positions and limited hedging
opportunities.
Increased dollarisation has also led to a rise in non-performing
loans (NPL) and
capital adequacy erosion. Hedged borrowers are scarce in the
region and, faced
with a depreciated local-currency revenue stream, many have
found it
increasingly difficult to service their FC loans. Only Georgian
banks continue
to report resilient asset-quality ratios, reflecting the
country's sustained
economic growth, limited currency depreciation and fewer
economic ties with
Russia. Fitch forecasts NPL/total loan ratios across all other
countries in the
region to be 10% or above by end-2016. Ukrainian banks report
NPL ratios nearing
35%, reflecting the recent sharp recession, currency
depreciation and large
legacy portfolios of problem loans dating back to the 2008
downturn.
Currency depreciation causes balance sheets to swell because
financial
statements reflect the inflated local-currency equivalent of
appreciated FC
asset and liability values. Bank capital is not inflated because
it is generally
denominated in local currency: capital ratios across the region
have been
affected by depreciation.
Economic decline across the region, mainly due to weak commodity
prices, has
made it more difficult for banks to build up capital through
internal
generation, bringing additional capital pressure. Capital
pressure is greatest
in Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, while banks in Armenia,
which deleveraged
aggressively and where currency impacts were lower, and Russia,
where FC lending
was less prominent, were less affected.
Additional information on the risks of dollarisation in CIS and
Georgian banking
sectors is provided in a report published today and available by
clicking on the
link above.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
