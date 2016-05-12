(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) The European Commission's decision to
block the UK mobile
merger between O2 and Three suggests in-country mergers that
reduce the number
of network operators from four to three are no longer likely to
obtain
regulatory approval, Fitch Ratings says. European telecoms
companies will have
to consider other options to build scale and improve operational
and capital
efficiency, especially to compete against large incumbent
operators with both
fixed and mobile services.
Given the EC's rationale for its UK decision, it is less likely
that the Italian
mobile merger between Vimpelcom's Wind Telecom and Hutchison
Italy will be
approved. Even though the proposed transaction results in three
players with
roughly equal market shares, Italy has fewer significant mobile
virtual network
operators (MVNOs) that could provide competitive pricing
pressure in a market
with one less network operator.
Operators may consider M&A to combine fixed and mobile networks
if in-country
mobile consolidation is blocked. While the cost synergies may
not be as high,
operators combining fixed and mobile operations can still
improve their cost
base. This also enables them to provide more competitive
converged services and
improves their ability to acquire attractive content. Operators
increasingly
need to provide triple- and quad-play services, where customers
buy mobile,
fixed-line, internet and TV together. These bundles are becoming
an increasing
driver of adoption and pricing economics in European markets. We
believe that
quad-play strategies allow operators with good market share to
reduce churn and
protect their existing subscriber base. In the UK, O2 and Three
may consider
cooperating with Virgin Media, Sky or TalkTalk, while in Italy,
Fastweb is
interested in strengthening its position in mobile.
In many western European markets, smaller fixed networks and
cable operators
often have some mobile subscribers through MVNO agreements,
while mobile-network
only operators have sub-scale fixed customer bases from local
loop unbundling
and wholesale agreements. This leads to sub-scale positions in
either mobile or
fixed that are not easy to change given the maturity of both
markets. M&A
between fixed and mobile operators overcomes the problem and may
lead to
improved market structures and the establishment of stronger,
network-based
players that compete less on price and focus more on churn
reduction,
maintaining market share and market value. Such deals seem to
face less
regulatory resistance. The EC has approved Telenet's purchase of
Base in
Belgium, while local regulators have approved mergers in the UK
(BT/EE) and
France (Numericable/SFR).
Network sharing between mobile operators might become more
common, including
sharing radio equipment and fibre backhaul connections. Tower
sales are another
way to improve capital efficiency. Significant savings could be
achieved by
spreading site rental, electricity and maintenance costs across
multiple
operators. This value can be shared with mobile operators
through the one-off
gains from a tower sale and contracts where rental costs are
reduced as the
number of operators sharing those towers increases.
Operators with the best network coverage might be reluctant to
share networks or
sell towers if this allowed smaller operators to quickly close
the gap in terms
of LTE coverage and network quality. Nonetheless, financial
benefits may
outweigh these concerns.
The pressure to gain scale and improve efficiency is likely to
increase over the
medium term. We expect current capex levels to be maintained
amid mobile data
growth and as competitive dynamics shift further towards network
quality rather
than price - especially where operators want to close a network
quality gap with
competitors. Smaller European mobile operators will have to
assess whether they
can continue to participate in spectrum auctions in the long
term if their scale
results in limited free cash-flow generation. With the EC
proposal to open the
700MHz band to mobile services by 2020, we are likely to see
auctions for these
valuable frequencies in the coming years. To date, only French
and German
operators have secured 700MHz licences.
