LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) The growth in Turkish banks' external
debt slowed again
in 2015 and 1Q16, but more than half of their foreign borrowings
mature within
12 months, meaning they remain vulnerable to changes in market
sentiment, says
Fitch Ratings. Banks have been Turkey's main external borrowers
in recent years
and the sector's foreign debt is a large USD170bn.
Our base case is that Turkish banks will retain good market
access and be able
to roll over their debt. Their foreign-currency (FC) liquidity
positions should
also allow them to cope with a short-lived market closure, but
downside risks
would be significant if there were a prolonged loss of market
access. A scenario
in which Turkey and its banks needed to pay down external debt
would be likely
to result in pressure on the central bank's FC reserves, the
exchange rate,
domestic interest rates and economic growth.
Banks' external debt rose by only USD4bn in 2015, significantly
less than in
recent years. This partly reflects Turkey's narrower current
account deficit and
therefore lower financing requirements. But some of the slowdown
is also
attributable to exchange-rate effects due to the weakening of
the euro and the
Turkish lira against the US dollar.
The short-term component of banks' external debt remains high.
The reported
proportion of short-term borrowings (based on initial
maturities) in total bank
external debt has fallen quite sharply in recent years, to 40%
at end-1Q16. We
believe this was at least partly due to regulatory arbitrage, as
banks
marginally extended maturities, for example of syndicated loans
to 367 days from
364 days, tipping them into the long-term bucket to attract
lower reserve
requirements. However, in terms of remaining maturities, the
short-term
component was a still-high 59% at end-1Q16.
Turkish banks' FC liquidity positions have remained stable. We
believe banks
could access USD80bn-90bn of FC liquidity over 12 months, mainly
by withdrawing
placements with the central bank under the reserve option
mechanism and through
maturing FX swaps. This exceeds their USD65bn-USD70bn potential
short-term
debt-service requirement on market borrowings. This figure
excludes repayments
of more stable external funding, including from foreign parents
and
subsidiaries, which we assume would be rolled over even in
market stress.
Fitch estimates Turkey's overall short FC position at around
USD156bn,
significantly less than the country's net external debt of
USD237bn, because
some external borrowings are in lira and banks have a long FC
swap position. The
corporate sector in particular and the sovereign have short FC
positions, partly
offset by households' long position.
The banking sector's net FC position remains close to zero, but
banks are
exposed to significant credit risk on FC loans to weakly hedged
corporates. We
expect losses in banks' FC corporate loan books to increase, but
gradually,
because the loans are largely long term. We also believe the
losses should be
manageable in volume because of factors that partly offset the
risks relating to
corporates' reported short FC positions. These include export
revenues, FC
hedging, offshore assets, access to retail deposits and FC
pricing on some
domestic markets.
Additional details about Turkish banks' external debt, the FC
positions of
sectors of the Turkish economy and factors offsetting
corporates' short FC
positions can be found in the report "Turkish Banks' External
Debt: End-2015
Update", published today, and available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
on the link above.
