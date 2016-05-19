(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA/MILAN, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Finlombarda
SpA (FL) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of
'BBB' with Stable Outlook and a Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR
of 'F2'.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of timely ordinary and
extraordinary
support from FL's sponsor, the Region of Lombardy, which
exercises direct
control and oversight of the financial entity.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that FL's
prudent and skilled
management will mitigate a growing risk profile due to
increasing financial
leverage.
Fitch rates FL, using a top-down rating approach under its
'Rating of
Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States' criteria, to
reflect the
credit links between FL and its sponsor, such as those
underlined by the
presence of a guarantee issued by Lombardy on a loan facility
agreed with the
European Investment Bank (EIB) for FL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status (Mid-Range attribute): FL is 100%-owned by the
Region of Lombardy
and is the region's 'in-house provider' of financial services.
Headquartered in
Milan, its institutional mission and mandate is to provide
support to the
regional economy (mainly SMEs), and to the region's
developmental and social
policies, either via direct lending or through the provision of
regional/EU
funds. Despite its joint-stock company status, FL's
not-for-profit mission
increases its dependence on the region.
Integration (Mid-Range attribute): FL is progressively
broadening its range of
activities towards the banking sector, in its aim to become a
"lender of last
resort" for regional enterprises, and for local SMEs' national
and international
development. FL does not receive direct operating subsidies, but
Fitch believes
that there is some flexibility over certain revenues from the
region, which can
be adjusted, in case of need, to absorb income losses.
Control (Stronger attribute): FL's Board of Directors is
entirely appointed by
the region, which also indirectly approves the company's
financial statements
and retains control over major strategic decisions. The company,
however, is
registered as a financial intermediary according to the Italian
Banking law and
subject to some prudential regulations from Bank of Italy,
including disclosure
duties.
Strategic Importance (Stronger): Fitch believes FL is key in
implementing
Lombardy's policy for economic development. To facilitate FL's
core activity,
the region has guaranteed a credit line of about EUR250m from
the EIB. The
limited size (1.5%) of FL's total financial debt relative to the
regional budget
means extraordinary support from Lombardy, in case of need, is
likely.
Operations: Fitch expects loan activity to grow in the medium
term towards
EUR300m, despite a persistently low interest-rate environment.
The limited
diversification of the revenue structure with a low portion of
fee-intensive
activities, together with a moderate interest rate spread of
about 300bps,
should keep FL's profitability at around EUR3m-EUR5m in 2016-
2018 (EUR3m in
2015).
FL's credit portfolio has deteriorated over the last couple of
years but remains
better than the national average. NPLs on its outstanding loans
(for its two
main loan products - Made in Lombardy and Credito Adesso) rose
to 13% of gross
loans at end-2015, from 4% at end-2013, while nationally
impaired loans rose to
20% from 15% during the same period. Fitch does not expect FL's
asset quality to
deteriorate faster than the national average given the group's
strengthened risk
monitoring and the upcoming bank licence FL is expected to
receive.
Debt increased to almost EUR160m at end-2015, from EUR110m at
end-2014. Fitch
expects FL to tap the capital market for short- and long-term
debt to diversify
funding in terms of debt type and maturity. Total assets could
therefore rise
towards EUR1bn by 2018 under Fitch's base scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the region's creditworthiness would be reflected in
FL's ratings.
More formalised support from Lombardy, such as an explicit
guarantee on all
financial liabilities, could trigger an upgrade of FL's ratings.
Conversely, a dilution of support or diminished integration with
the region as
indicated by, among other things, an increase in non-guaranteed
financial debt
towards 50% of total debt or a change in the statute or
legislative framework
weakening FL's link with the region, may result in a downgrade.
