MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Milan-London,
13 May 2016:
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's (CDP)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this commentary.
The rating action follows the affirmation of Italy's sovereign
ratings (see
'Fitch Affirms Italy at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable, on
www.fitchratings.com, dated
22 April 2016) and reflects Fitch's expectations that the links
between CDP and
the Italian state will remain unchanged.
CDP is credit-linked to Italy under Fitch's 'Rating of Public
Sector Entities -
Outside the United States' criteria top down-approach, in light
of the
government's guarantee on postal savings, the majority of CDP's
liabilities, as
well as CDP's strong integration with government policy.
Consequently, its IDRs
move in tandem with those of Italy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status (Weaker): CDP was transformed from a public
administration entity
into a limited-liability company in 2003. Reflecting the 80%
stake held by the
Ministry of Economy and Finance, the government exercises
dominant influence
over CDP's decisions. In line with its role of promoting
national development,
CDP is progressively broadening its range of activities from
providing
traditional funding to local authorities to include supporting
the national
economy and strategic infrastructure, among other activities.
Integration (Stronger): According to its new five-year business
plan, CDP will
be channelling approximately EUR160bn of new resources to
support business and
infrastructure development, as well as an additional EUR100bn
expected to be
received from the EU and the European Investment Bank, other
financial
intermediaries and private international and Italian
institutional investors.
CDP does not receive operating subsidies, but Fitch believes
that agreements for
the remuneration of Poste Italiane (BBB+/Stable) for its postal
saving products
and services, as well as the remuneration of deposits to the
national Treasury
may be fine-tuned according to broader governmental purposes.
Control (Stronger): CDP's Board of Directors is almost entirely
appointed by the
state, thus ensuring indirect approval of CDP's financial
statements,
complemented by the definition of the business strategy and the
scope of policy
design. CDP is not a bank and therefore is not required to
comply with capital
adequacy ratios. It has access to the European Central Bank's
liquidity
facilities, and is subject to the control of the Italian
Parliament and the
national auditors body and, under a special prudential regime,
also to the
Italian's bank regulator.
Strategic Importance (Stronger): CDP's institutional mission and
mandate is to
promote the development of the Italian economy, mainly through
four key areas:
support for government institutions and local authorities,
infrastructure
enhancement, support for businesses, and development of real
estate assets. To
facilitate these activities, CDP's traditional funding through
postal savings
(EUR252bn as end-2015) is backed by a full guarantee provided by
the central
government. Also, CDP's strategic relevance for the national
government is
underpinned by the institution's growing role as a controlling
stakeholder in
strategically important utilities, such as ENI (A-/Stable), SNAM
(BBB+/Stable),
TERNA (BBB+/Stable) and SACE (A-/Stable). Fitch believes the
likelihood of
extraordinary support, in case of need, from the central
government is strong,
given the strong linkages between CDP and the state and the
small amount of
non-guaranteed liabilities.
Operations: Fitch views CDP's profitability as volatile, due to
a large equity
portfolio and yields on fixed-income securities, making net
interest income
(NII) and the operating balance sensitive to interest rates and
dividends from
equity investments.
The low interest rate environment has been compressing the
profitability of
traditional intermediation activity, with the spread between the
average rate of
return on assets/loans and the average cost of funding further
shrinking to
30bps in 2015 from 45bps in 2014. This has made CDP increasingly
dependent on
dividends, particularly for the payment of EUR1.6bn commissions
to Poste
Italiane and for the overall profitability of the company.
CDP's net profit shrank to EUR0.9bn in 2015 from EUR2.2bn in
2014, also
following EUR210m of equity investment impairments (notably on
Fintecna and CDP
Immobiliare). Diversifying away from lending to local
authorities may ease NII
compression, but CDP's risk profile may worsen with the rise in
non-guaranteed
funding, to 8% of total funding in 2015 from 6% in 2014. Of
this, bonds rose 50%
yoy in 2015 to EUR14bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CDP's ratings would reflect changes in the Italian sovereign
ratings.
A dilution of support or weaker integration with the national
government would
result in negative rating action. This may be manifested, either
individually or
collectively, in an increase in non-guaranteed (non-postal
savings) liabilities
towards one-third of the total; recurring net losses with
dividend revenue not
offsetting the weak performance of financial intermediation
activity; a dividend
pay-out ratio eroding the internal capacity to strengthen
equity.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Debt issuance programme and senior unsecured bonds: affirmed at
'BBB+'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F2'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016)
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
