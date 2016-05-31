(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
presentation on the
Belarusian banking sector.
The presentation discusses the banking sector in the context of
neighbouring
emerging markets and reviews the specifics of the domestic
market.
In particular, the presentation highlights the linkage of bank
and sovereign
credit profiles due to the large direct exposure of the banks to
the authorities
and public sector more generally, and the dependence of bank
credit quality on
the ability of the authorities to support macroeconomic
stability and public
sector companies.
The presentation also considers banks' important role in
supporting the
sovereign's FX-liquidity, and the sector's own weak external
liquidity position
and sizeable upcoming external funding maturities. Positively, a
significant
proportion of external liabilities are from parent (mainly
Russian) banks or
could be refinanced by them, somewhat offsetting refinancing
risks. Customer
funding is highly dollarized, and the sovereign's ability to
provide support to
banks in foreign currency is limited.
Fitch expects the trend of rising loan impairment observed in
2015-1Q16 to
continue during the rest of 2016 as downside risks remain high
in the
recessionary environment and given the recent weakness of the
Belarusian rouble.
The presentation is available by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Anna Erachina
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
