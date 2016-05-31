(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Belarus Banking Sector: Overview here MOSCOW, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a presentation on the Belarusian banking sector. The presentation discusses the banking sector in the context of neighbouring emerging markets and reviews the specifics of the domestic market. In particular, the presentation highlights the linkage of bank and sovereign credit profiles due to the large direct exposure of the banks to the authorities and public sector more generally, and the dependence of bank credit quality on the ability of the authorities to support macroeconomic stability and public sector companies. The presentation also considers banks' important role in supporting the sovereign's FX-liquidity, and the sector's own weak external liquidity position and sizeable upcoming external funding maturities. Positively, a significant proportion of external liabilities are from parent (mainly Russian) banks or could be refinanced by them, somewhat offsetting refinancing risks. Customer funding is highly dollarized, and the sovereign's ability to provide support to banks in foreign currency is limited. Fitch expects the trend of rising loan impairment observed in 2015-1Q16 to continue during the rest of 2016 as downside risks remain high in the recessionary environment and given the recent weakness of the Belarusian rouble. The presentation is available by clicking on the link above. Contact: Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 69 06 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Anna Erachina Associate Director +7 495 956 7063 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.