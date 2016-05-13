(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based Banco
Santander, S.A.'s (Santander) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria's (BBVA)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' and Viability
Ratings (VRs) at
'a-'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed
their Short-term IDRs at 'F2'. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs and senior debt ratings of Santander and BBVA reflect
their diversified
franchises, fairly modest risk appetites, adequate asset quality
despite
challenges in some geographies, resilient profit generation and
satisfactory
capitalisation. The ratings are one notch above the Spanish
sovereign rating
(BBB+/Stable), supported by diversification benefits from their
solid retail
franchises in a number of European and Latin American countries
and the US.
Geographical diversification has proven key in supporting the
resilience of
earnings generation and loss absorption capacity during times of
stress. This
has enabled dividends to be up-streamed and offers financial
flexibility from
the potential disposal of stakes in subsidiaries if needed.
Despite Santander's and BBVA's international diversification,
Fitch considers
that the banks' risk profiles remain correlated with that of the
Spanish
sovereign. As part of its analysis, Fitch therefore also takes
into account the
standalone profile of the Spanish legal entity to which the
ratings are
assigned.
In Fitch's view, this correlation is, among other factors,
reflected in the
banks' domestic performance and asset quality, which have proven
sensitive to
the economic environment. Also, liquid assets at the parent
banks are largely in
the form of Spanish sovereign bonds. Funding access, stability
and costs are
also typically influenced by broad perceptions of sovereign
risk, but Fitch
notes the flight to quality from which both banks benefited
during Spain's
recent financial crisis and the improvement in funding costs
since Spain began
its recovery.
Santander and BBVA benefit from relatively stable earnings over
the cycle helped
by their geographical diversification and retail-banking focus.
Fairly wide
margins, supported by the emerging market operations and a cost
control-oriented
culture have supported pre-impairment operating profitability.
This has enabled
them to absorb higher impairment charges over the past years,
especially from
Spain, and yet maintain the capacity to internally generate
capital.
While risks from a recessionary environment in Brazil for
Santander and foreign
currency headwinds pose challenges for the banks, Fitch expects
profitability in
2016 to be resilient and have upside potential, benefiting from
sound economic
growth in most countries. This should bring a pickup in activity
and lower
impairments, especially in Spain as the economy recovers. In
addition,
integration synergies should be coming through in Spain for
BBVA.
Asset quality indicators have improved at both banks, helped by
Spain's economic
recovery but also resilient asset quality in other
jurisdictions, particularly
in Brazil for Santander so far. The improvement in BBVA's
non-performing loan
(NPL) ratio is somewhat held back by its larger share of loans
in Spain,
particularly after the acquisition of Catalunya Banc. Reported
group NPL ratios
were 4.4% at Santander and 5.4% at BBVA at end-2015. Fitch views
the levels of
reserves held against these assets to be comfortable and above
average by
international standards.
Fitch currently views the two banks' capital levels at the lower
end of the
scale for international banks given the banks' exposures to
emerging markets,
although this is mitigated by their retail-banking oriented
business models. At
end-2015, Santander's Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks
ratio was 10.7%,
and BBVA's was 10%. The banks' capitalisation also benefits from
adequately
capitalised subsidiaries. Regulatory leverage ratios, especially
at BBVA, are
higher than the average for international banks.
We view Santander's and BBVA's funding and liquidity profiles as
adequate for
their ratings. The two banks are largely funded by customer
deposits in their
core markets, with funding imbalances being fairly small and met
through
long-term debt instruments, mostly senior unsecured and covered
bonds.
Funding also benefits from both banks' proven ready access to
local and
international wholesale markets, even in turbulent times. The
banks hold ample
unencumbered assets and scheduled repayments of borrowings are
well spread.
Fitch's assessment of the banks' funding and liquidity profiles
is also
supported by limited intercompany funding, with subsidiaries
being locally
funded without recourse to the parent banks.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that Santander's
and BBVA's
overall credit profiles are set to remain stable in the
foreseeable future. They
also mirror the Outlook on Spain's sovereign rating, which is an
important
driver of Fitch's assessment of the operating environment in the
banks' home
market.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs)
The SRs of '5' and SRFs of 'No Floor' for Santander and BBVA
reflect Fitch's
belief that senior creditors of these banks cannot rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the
banks become
non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide a
framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors to
participate in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Santander
and BBVA are
notched down from their VRs, in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below the
banks' VRs to
reflect above average loss severity of this type of debt
compared with average
recoveries (one notch). Upper Tier 2 debt is rated three notches
below the
banks' VRs to reflect above average loss severity of this type
of debt compared
with average recoveries (one notch) and high risk of
non-performance (two
notches) as there is the option to defer coupons if the issue
reported losses in
the last audited accounts.
Preferred shares are rated five notches below the banks' VRs to
reflect higher
loss severity risk of these securities when compared with
average recoveries
(two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of
non-performance (an additional
three notches) due to profit test for legacy issues and fully
discretionary
coupon payments for recent issues.
STATE GUARANTEED DEBT (BBVA)
State-guaranteed debt issues are senior unsecured instruments
that bear the full
guarantee of Spain. These state-guaranteed debt ratings are
aligned with the
higher of BBVA's or Spain's IDRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The banks' IDRs are primarily sensitive to changes to their VRs.
Both banks' VRs
could be upgraded if the operating environment improves, which
would likely be
reflected by an upgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating linked
to better
macro-economic conditions, while foreign markets remain
resilient. We believe
this would ultimately contribute to further improvements in
profitability and
asset quality of their parent banks.
In our view, there is more upside potential for Santander's
ratings than BBVA's
given the former's more pronounced diversification towards
higher-rated
sovereigns. Positive rating action on the Spanish sovereign
would not
automatically trigger an upgrade of the banks' VRs (and hence
IDRs). For
Santander, this would have to be combined with improved capital
metrics, but
also depend on asset quality improvements as well as
international subsidiaries'
performance. In the case of BBVA, a VR upgrade would also be
subject to the
economic conditions of the main emerging countries in which it
operates and
progress with the integration of recently acquired businesses.
While currently seen as unlikely by Fitch, both banks' ratings
could be
adversely affected by a weakening of the operating environment,
possibly
evidenced by a downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating or marked
asset quality
deterioration, for example due to unforeseen shocks in
international
subsidiaries that translate into significant pressures on local
and/or group
earnings and capital. Evidence of an inability to sustainably
access either
local or international wholesale markets would also put pressure
on these banks'
ratings.
SRS AND SRFS
Any upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Santander
and BBVA are
primarily sensitive to any change in their VRs. Upper Tier 2
notes and preferred
shares are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of
the probability of
their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the
banks' VRs.
STATE GUARANTEED DEBT (BBVA)
The state-guaranteed debt ratings of BBVA are sensitive to
changes to the bank's
and Spanish sovereign IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Santander
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating and certificates of
deposit: affirmed at
'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, commercial paper and
certificate of
deposits: affirmed at 'F2'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Santander Issuances S.A.
Subordinated debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Santander International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Santander Finance Capital, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
Santander Finance Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
Santander Financial Issuance Ltd.
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Santander Perpetual, S.A. Unipersonal
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Emisora Santander Espana, S.A.U.
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating programme: affirmed at
'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating programme: affirmed at
'F2'
Santander International Products PLC
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-'
BBVA
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'A-'
BBVA Capital Finance, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
BBVA International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'F2'
BBVA U.S. Senior, S.A. Unipersonal
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
BBVA Subordinated Capital, S.A. Unipersonal
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. New York Branch
Certificate of deposits debt long-term: affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Cristina Torrella (Santander)
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Roger Turro (BBVA)
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analysts
Roger Turro (Santander)
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Cristina Torrella (BBVA)
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 9174
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004454
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.