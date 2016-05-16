(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, May 15 (Fitch) Thai telecom operators will face
increasing pressure as
the rate of growth in data revenue is likely to slow in 2016 and
2017, says
Fitch Ratings. The growth in data subscribers has started to
decelerate in the
last few quarters as smartphone penetration rises. In addition,
the growth in
data usage for existing data subscribers is not translating
fully into higher
revenue, given the fierce price competition in data. Thai mobile
phone
operators' data revenues might not grow sufficiently to offset
the declines in
legacy voice and SMS revenues, resulting in a drop in overall
service revenue
over the next two years.
Fitch believes that the growth in number of data subscribers
will continue over
the next two years, but the pace will be slower as Thai telcos
penetrate deeper
into the lower-tier segment. These subscribers are generally
more reluctant to
change to a smartphone, as they use the mobile phone service
mainly for voice
calls - and are less likely to benefit from the fast 3G and 4G
data networks.
Operators may need to offer more incentives, such as deep tariff
cuts and
handset subsidies, to accelerate the data service adoption. The
number of
smartphone users in Thailand remained moderate at end-1Q16,
accounting for
around 60% of the total mobile subscriber base.
Fitch expects the competition in the Thai mobile market to
remain intense for
the rest of 2016 and into 2017. Growth in data usage for
existing data
subscribers will be supported by the increasing popularity of
video and music
streaming, but an increase in revenue from this growth is likely
to be minimal.
This is mainly because the average revenue per user (ARPU)
increase will be
limited by the competitive pressure and the continued offerings
of unlimited
data or large data package.
In the medium term, non-voice revenue growth will be driven by
subscriber
growth. However, operators will need to monetise data better to
achieve revenue
growth in the longer term when data penetration approaches
saturation. This will
require the ability to adjust data pricing to move away from
unlimited and large
data allowance packages, to a strategy which charges subscribers
according to
their usage. In some other markets, telcos have struggled to
migrate customers
from 'all-you-can-eat', so-called 'buffet pricing' - used to
stimulate demand
for data - to a tiered pricing approach.
The latest results for Advanced Info Service Public Company
Limited (AIS;
BBB+/AA+(tha)/Stable) and Total Access Communication Public
Company Limited
(DTAC; BBB/AA(tha)/Stable) - the two largest Thai mobile phone
operators that
account for around 80% of service revenue market share in 2015 -
also highlight
the challenge facing the industry. The growth in non-voice
revenue for AIS in
1Q16 dropped to 21%, from 33% in 1Q15. The company reported a
yoy flat service
revenue, as non-voice revenue growth barely offset the drop in
voice revenue.
DTAC reported a 5% drop in service revenue, as its non-voice
revenue growth of
10% was not enough to compensate for a 15% drop in its voice
revenue.
