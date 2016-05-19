(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based
property
developer Oceanwide Holdings Co. Ltd.'s (Oceanwide; B/Stable)
proposed US dollar
senior notes a 'B(EXP)' expected rating and a Recovery Rating of
'RR4'.
The notes will be issued by Oceanwide Holdings International
2015 Co., Limited,
a wholly owned subsidiary of Oceanwide. The notes, which will be
guaranteed by
Oceanwide, are rated at the same level as Oceanwide's senior
unsecured rating
because they represent direct and senior unsecured obligations
of the company.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
Oceanwide intends to use the proceeds from the issuance for
overseas general
corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the
development of the First
& Mission Project in San Francisco in the United States.
Oceanwide's rating is supported by its strong sales momentum and
solid asset
value. It remains on track to generate cash from the sale of
development
properties to fund its expansion into the financial sector. The
rating is
constrained by the rapid increase in net debt to CNY68bn in 1Q16
from CNY35bn in
2014. The trend is likely to continue in 2016 as the company
ramps up
development expenditure to support sales growth and continues to
invest in its
finance business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Higher Debt, Reducing Financing Costs: Oceanwide's consolidated
net debt had
jumped to CNY68bn by end-March 2016 from CNY35bn in 2014, mainly
driven by the
rapid expansion of its finance business, financial assets
investment and
overseas acquisitions. Excluding the finance business,
Oceanwide's net debt
would have increased by CNY17bn over the same period. Oceanwide
has more than
CNY35bn in cash on hand as of the end of March 2016 following
aggressive fund
raising, and it is in the process of raising another CNY15bn
through a private
share placement. Part of the cash will be used to repay more
expensive debt and
for property development expenditure, but this will still leave
Oceanwide with
substantial funds to make acquisitions.
Oceanwide issued CNY9bn via bonds in 1Q16 at an average interest
rate of 5.5%,
which is significantly lower than its historical funding cost of
approximately
9%. The funds will be used to replace expensive trust loans.
Strong Sales Momentum Maintained: Fitch expects the company's
contracted sales
to increase strongly in 2016 due to accelerated project launches
in Wuhan and
substantial sales from new premium projects in Beijing.
Contracted sales rose
55% in 2015 to CNY15.1bn, and Fitch expects it is on track to
hit around CNY18bn
this year. This will support positive operating cash flow
generation of its
property development business, which has low land-replenishment
needs. As
Oceanwide's large land bank, most of which was acquired many
years ago, is
sufficient for more than 10 years for development. The positive
cash generation
will also help to lower Oceanwide's leverage, as measured by net
debt/adjusted
inventory, after deconsolidating the debt of the finance
business, to below 85%
in next 12 months from 90.3% at end-1Q16.
Solid Asset Value: One of Oceanwide's projects in Beijing is
located within the
4th Ring Road, and it is one of only a few projects with over
1.1 million square
metres of saleable gross floor area (GFA) close to the Chinese
capital's central
business district. The rare prime location and relatively low
land premium paid
for the site supported overall EBITDA margin of over 35% in the
past three years
and Fitch expects Oceanwide's margin to stay above 30% over the
next 24 months,
a level that is one of the highest among Chinese developers.
Ratios Used Reflect Transformation: Fitch measures Oceanwide's
financial
soundness based on its CFO and its inventory turnover (ratio of
contracted sales
to net inventory). Oceanwide's inventory turnover improved to
0.29x in 2015 from
0.23x in 2014, and we expect this to further improve to 0.4x in
2016 as sales
from its large pool of properties under development increase
while land
replenishment remains minimal. The improved inventory turnover
and likely
generation of positive CFO will provide Oceanwide with funds to
expand its
financial businesses.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Limited new land acquisitions at 0.1x-0.4x of contracted sales
GFA
-Contracted sales growth mainly driven by growth in average
selling prices to
CNY35,000/sq m in 2016-2018 from CNY32,000/sq m in 2015
- Property development gross margin of 50%-53% in 2016-2018
(lower than in
previous years due to higher construction cost)
- Lower dividend payout ratio than in previous years
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Failure to achieve positive operating cash flow in 2016
- EBITDA margin sustained below 35%
- Contracted sales/net inventory sustained below 0.5x
- Substantial weakening of in the credit profile of Minsheng
Securities, in
which Oceanwide acquired a majority stake in 2014
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next
12-18 months due to
Oceanwide's high leverage.
