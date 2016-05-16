(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) The victory of Rodrigo Duterte
in the
Philippines presidential election has no immediate impact on the
country's
sovereign rating or outlook, Fitch Ratings says. As clarity
emerges over the new
administration's policies, our sovereign ratings assessment will
continue to
focus on the sustainability of economic growth and improvements
in governance.
Duterte received close to 40% of the vote, according to the
unofficial tally,
and his closest rivals, Mar Roxas and Grace Poe, have conceded
defeat. This
means Duterte, a former member of the House of Representatives
and long-serving
mayor of Davao City, is likely to take office by end-June. The
margin of his
victory is notable, given that opinion polls showed no clear
front-runner until
relatively late in the election campaign.
Duterte's campaign did not feature detailed economic plans, and
focussed instead
on tackling crime and promoting social justice. Duterte has said
that he lacks
economic expertise and could adopt the policies of opponents
such as Roxas and
Poe, who had promised to continue the reforms of the outgoing
Aquino
administration.
This appeared to be borne out with the release of an eight-point
economic agenda
on 12 May that commits to "maintain the current macroeconomic
policies",
continue to improve tax collection, address infrastructure
bottlenecks, and
promote foreign investment and competitiveness. It also
reiterates campaign
pledges to boost education and rural development. We expect more
detail to
emerge as cabinet appointments are made, or in the state of the
nation address
expected on 25 July.
Our affirmation of the Philippines 'BBB-'/Positive sovereign
rating on 8 April
reflected economic growth and fiscal and external finances and
improved
governance under President Benigno Aquino. We forecast real GDP
growth of 5.9%
this year, close to the 2010-2015 average of 6.2% and well above
the 'BBB'
category median of 2.6%.
We think strong fundamentals will support growth momentum if
current
macroeconomic policy settings are broadly maintained. China's
slowdown has seen
net exports drop, but remittance flows have supported private
consumption, as
well as helping maintain a current account surplus. At close to
18% of GDP,
Philippines' estimated net external creditor position for 2016
contrasts with
the 'BBB' median's net debtor position of 5.7% of GDP.
As we noted in our April affirmation, continued strong growth
without the
emergence of imbalances - such as widening fiscal deficits -
would be credit
positive, as would evidence that the improvement in governance
standards
administration can be sustained following a change in
government.
Governance standards and competitiveness indicators as measured
by international
organisations, showed steady improvement through the Aquino
administration.
Global competitiveness, as ranked by the World Economic Forum,
has risen, and
indicators for corruption, transparency and economic freedom
have also improved
substantially.
Contact:
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9921
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9938
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview 1Q16
here
Philippines
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.