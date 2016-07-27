(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Supranationals Rating Criteria
here
PARIS/LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today published
its updated
rating criteria for supranational institutions. The broad rating
approach
remains unchanged and the new criteria do not have any impact on
existing
ratings. However, some important amendments have been
introduced, which may
affect rating sensitivities. These changes are presented in the
updated version
of our Supranationals Rating Criteria..
The report describes Fitch's criteria for rating supranationals,
of which most
are multilateral development banks (MDBs). It also covers
supranational
financial guarantors (SFGs) when their rating is support-driven,
with their
standalone rating assessed through Fitch's insurance criteria,
and supranational
administrative bodies (SABs). The rating approach for SABs is
consistent with
the broad principles of the MDB criteria, while taking into
account the specific
characteristics of each entity. Supranationals are rated using
these criteria
for both new and ongoing rating reviews.
Fitch's broad principles for rating supranationals remain
unchanged: the agency
first determines the MDB's standalone credit quality, which
Fitch refers to as
its intrinsic rating (IR), and then assesses the likelihood of
it receiving
extraordinary financial support from shareholders, which
considers both the
capacity and propensity to support. In the new approach, the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) is based on the IR plus a credit uplift reflecting
support from
shareholders; this adjustment will generally not exceed three
notches.
The approach to assessing the MDB's IR has also been revised.
Fitch determines a
separate assessment for solvency and for liquidity, on a scale
ranging from
'aaa' to 'd'. The IR is derived from the solvency assessment and
capped by the
liquidity assessment (ie. the lower of the two); it is then
adjusted for the
business environment, through a potential adjustment of three
notches, either up
or down.
The assessment of solvency is based on two broad factors:
capitalisation and
risks. Individual factors are assessed separately on a
four-grade scale.
Capitalisation depends essentially on capital ratio measures and
on an analysis
of internal capital generation. The assessment of risks relies
on five
sub-factors - credit risk, concentration risk, equity risk,
market risk, and
risk management - and uses quantitative variables and
qualitative assessments.
Fitch's assessment of the liquidity of an MDB aims at measuring
the size and
quality of its liquid assets relative to its present and future
cash needs. The
key indicators are the ratio of liquid assets-to-short-term debt
and the quality
of treasury assets. Other factors, such as access to funding
from capital
markets or the banking system, and alternative sources of
liquidity, are also
incorporated in the analysis.
In the new approach, the determination of the IR for MDBs also
includes an
assessment of the institution's business environment; this leads
to three
possible outcomes: High Risk, Medium Risk and Low Risk. The
assessment is based
on two broad factors: business profile, which takes into account
the risk
associated with the strategy and the governance of the MDB; and
operating
environment, which reflects the risks associated with the
countries of operation
and the bank's head-office location.
The IR is potentially adjusted by a credit uplift, reflecting
shareholders'
capacity and propensity to provide extraordinary financial
support. Capacity to
provide such support is measured by the rating of callable
capital subscribed by
shareholders ensuring full coverage of the MDB's net debt, or by
the average
rating of key shareholders. Propensity to support is assessed
via qualitative
factors such as the importance of the MDB and the enforceability
of the support
mechanism.
The report, 'Supranationals Rating Criteria' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 Rue Monceau
75008 Paris
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.