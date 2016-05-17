(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poste Vita's
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+' and Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch also affirmed Poste
Vita's dated
subordinated notes at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating is constrained by Italy's sovereign rating
(BBB+/Stable), given
Poste Vita's large exposure to Italian sovereign debt (EUR74.5bn
at end-2015 or
around 23x shareholders' funds). The ratings reflect Poste
Vita's strong
franchise in Italy, stronger Solvency II regulatory capital than
Solvency I and
solid profitability. This is offset by Poste Vita's relatively
high financial
leverage (29% at end-2015), although this is marginally reducing
year on year.
Poste Vita's ratings reflect its ownership by Poste Italiane
(Poste;
BBB+/Stable). Fitch regards Poste Vita as being strategically
very important to
Poste. Poste provides funding in the form of subordinated loans
(EUR450m at
end-2015) and manages capital at a group level. Fitch views
Poste Vita as an
important contributor to Poste's profit and believes financial
and operational
support would be forthcoming if needed.
Poste Vita is the largest Italian life insurer by gross written
premiums, with a
market share of 15.3%; premium income increased to EUR18.2bn at
end-2015 (2014:
EUR15.5bn). Consolidated pre-tax profits increased to EUR564m in
2015 (2014:
EUR540m). Poste Vita has a strong franchise in Italy and can
exploit its strong
distribution capabilities through the widespread network of post
offices in the
country. Poste Vita's premiums continued to grow in 1Q16 above
market average.
This followed strong sales of traditional guaranteed products,
albeit with 0%
minimum guarantees.
Poste Vita's Solvency II ratio was 404% at March-2016 (405% at
end-2015),
calculated using the standard formula. The ratio reflects the
low level of
minimum guarantees embedded in Poste Vita's products. However,
given the large
exposure to Italian sovereign debt, Poste Vita would be faced
with a significant
increase in capital charges if European regulators were to
remove the zero
risk-weighting for sovereign. In addition, the ratio is
sensitive to interest
rates changes.
Fitch considers Poste Vita's exposure to interest rate risk as
low. This
reflects adequate asset and liability matching and relatively
low minimum
guarantees. Around half of traditional guaranteed liabilities
must contractually
return at least 1.5%, while the remaining part of the
liabilities have
guarantees lower than 1.5%. Crediting rates have historically
been higher but
over 90% of the guarantees only have to be paid at maturity,
allowing Poste Vita
greater flexibility in dealing with low investment returns in
any particular
year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Poste Vita's ratings could be downgraded if Italy or Poste are
downgraded.
Conversely, Poste Vita's ratings could be upgraded if Italy or
Poste are
upgraded.
