(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 15 (Fitch) Technology firms will play
an increasingly
important role in Asia-Pacific's financial services industry,
says Fitch
Ratings. Large unbanked populations in countries such as India,
and the
emergence of tech-savvy middle classes in countries such as
China, Indonesia and
the Philippines, will offer significant growth opportunities for
"FinTech"
companies.
The size of these markets will provide FinTech firms the
opportunity to gain
substantial scale and potentially change the banking status quo.
This disruption
to the financial sector will come with risks, especially where
banks and
regulators have limited experience in managing new technologies.
How regulators
balance the need to allow for the use of new technology to
provide better
services while controlling new operational risks and preventing
the aggressive
growth of unregulated financial services, will be a key
challenge in the next
few years.
FinTech remains a nascent sector despite rapid growth in large
markets like
China and India. Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, online payment
systems and digital
wallets focused on retail consumers and SMEs represent by far
the largest
markets.
We expect regulation to play a key role in determining how the
sector evolves.
Clear and transparent policies will be important for successful
development.
There is likely to be a fine line between the development of
regulation to
ensure orderly growth and the establishment of significant
barriers to entry to
protect the incumbents.
India has been proactive, and recently unveiled a consultation
paper for P2P
lending which seems to favour continued growth and development
of the sector
under a regulatory framework. The Reserve Bank of India noted
the potential
positive contribution that P2P lenders could have, especially in
bringing formal
financial services to the almost-50% of the population that is
unbanked.
However, there are major challenges for new entrants. The lack
of credit history
for some new markets makes it difficult to assess
creditworthiness to ensure
appropriate credit-underwriting standards.
Importantly, the rise of FinTech could raise risks to
traditional banks which
fail to transform over the long term. The rapid adoption of
disruptive tech
could raise security and operational vulnerabilities for banks
if systems and
resources to manage the new technologies are not enhanced. New
technologies
could also alter banks' business and operating models in the
long term by
eroding a previously lucrative business line or reliable funding
source, and
thus indirectly affect credit profiles as well.
Fitch believes the barriers to entry for FinTech firms are
greatest where
banking markets are more concentrated. For emerging markets,
financial systems
with fragmented banking systems that have seen limited
innovation will be the
most exposed.
Relatively high banking penetration - by emerging market
standards - means there
is an opportunity for digital FinTech firms in China to tap into
the increasing
levels of wealth being generated by a substantial middle class.
China's large
tech companies have already built viable payment systems outside
the banking
sector that compete for deposits and transaction fees. These
companies could
leverage these systems to market loans and investments to retail
customers.
Banks have under-served the household sector, given their focus
on other parts
of the economy, and traditional banks are playing catch-up. But
this is not
likely to represent a serious credit threat to banks at this
stage, even with
rapid growth.
In China, regulatory and policy uncertainty will be important.
Growth, at least
in the P2P lending space, may be checked by the authorities to
protect
incumbents and to ensure they are able to get up to speed with
market
developments. This is especially as there have been several
high-profile reports
of fraud in the still-unregulated P2P sector - a sector that has
grown rapidly
in recent years.
