(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to Amgen
Inc.'s (Amgen) notes offering. The company intends to use the
net proceeds from
this offering to repay select outstanding notes. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
The ratings apply to $34.5 billion of debt outstanding at Mar.
31, 2016. A full
list of Amgen's ratings can be found at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--At 3.1x gross debt-to-EBITDA, Amgen's gross debt leverage is
at the high end
of the range for its 'BBB' rating. In 2015, the company issued
$3.5 billion of
debt to fund share repurchases which offset the deleveraging
from EBITDA growth
driven by its recently strong operational performance.
--Amgen's profitability improved during 2015. This was largely
the result of a
change in the Enbrel co-promotion agreement with Pfizer Inc.
(Pfizer) which led
to declining royalty payments to Pfizer through 2016. Fitch
expects further
margin expansion in 2016 driven by increasing sales, improving
sales mix, lower
royalty payments to Pfizer, and additional cost savings.
--Growth of a number of established products, progress in
ramping up newer
medicines and advancing pipeline projects should help to offset
some of the risk
of anticipated branded and biosimilar competition with Neulasta,
Neupogen and
Epogen.
--Amgen has made significant progress in its drug development
pipeline during
the past two years with a number of key approvals and positive
clinical data for
other projects in late-stage development.
--Fitch expects Amgen to continue generating solid free cash
flow (FCF; CFFO
less capital expenditure and dividends) of at least $6 billion
annually,
representing about a 30% FCF margin, supported by improving
sales and margins,
modestly offset by an increasing dividend.
--Fitch expects Amgen's margins will continue to improve during
the intermediate
term. EBITDA margin will benefit from an improving sales mix,
and a reduction in
selling, general and administration expense. The declining
royalty payments by
Amgen to Pfizer associated with the start of a three-year
phase-out period for
the co-promotion agreement of Enbrel in the U.S. and Canada will
also support
margin improvement in 2016. In addition, prioritization of
product pipeline
projects has reduced research and development spending as a
percentage of sales.
--Newer therapies such as XGEVA (bone metastases), Prolia
(osteoporosis), Nplate
(thrombocytopenia), Vectibix (metastatic colorectal cancer) and
Kyprolis
(relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma) are posting strong
double-digit
growth, as good clinical experience drives increased acceptance
in the medical
community. These five products accounted for only 18% of sales
during 2015
compared to 16% in 2014. Aggregrate growth for these five
products was 23%
during 2015, while total firm sales grew 8% during the same
period. In addition,
we believe 2016 sales will benefit from recent market
introductions of Repatha
and Imlygic.
--Amgen has also experienced a number of successes in advancing
products through
its pipeline. The company received FDA approval for Blincyto
(acute
lymphoblastic leukemia) in December 2014, Corlanor (heart
failure) in April
2015, Repatha (hyperlipidemia) in August 2015 and Imlygic
(cancer) in October
2015. Brodalumumab (rheumatoid arthritis) and romosozumab
(osteoporosis) have
generated positive clinical trial data. These drugs all have the
potential to
improve outcomes in a number of patients that currently face
suboptimal
treatment options.
--Amgen has already lost patent protection in the U.S. for
Epogen and Neupogen.
Teva's branded medication and Sandoz's recently approved
biosimilar therapy will
take share directly from Neupogen and to a lesser extent
Neulasta, Amgen's
long-acting filagrastim treatment. However, the competing
products will not
benefit from interchangeability with the originator biologics,
requiring
competitors to spend on marketing and selling. This means that
stiff price
competition will be less likely for Amgen's products. In
addition, Amgen's
On-Body injector for Neulasta could help mitigate biosimilar
competition.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for 2016 within the rating case for
Amgen include:
--Low- to mid-single-digit organic topline growth driven by the
uptake of new
product commercialization offset by increased competitive
pressure for some
established products.
--FCF of about $6 billion with a roughly 50bp improvement in the
operating
EBITDA margin.
--Cash deployment prioritized for dividends, share repurchases
and targeted
acquisitions.
--Total leverage maintained at or below 3x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments, individually or collectively,
that may lead to
positive rating action include the following:
--An upgrade of the ratings is not likely in the near term given
currently high
leverage;
--An upgrade could occur if the company maintained leverage in
the 2.2x to 2.6x
range and operational performance remained strong.
Negative: Future developments, individually or collectively,
that may lead to
negative rating action include the following:
--An expectation for gross debt leverage maintained durably
above 3x would
likely result in a Negative Outlook or a one-notch downgrade;
--Stressed leverage could be driven by financial decisions that
include
debt-financed share repurchases, dividends or acquisitions. In
addition,
operational stress that decreases profitability,
greater-than-expected
biosimilar and brand name drug competition and/or unsuccessful
commercialization
of the late-stage research pipeline have the potential to stress
its current
rating.
LIQUIDITY
The biggest concern in Amgen's liquidity profile is the growing
amount of cash
balances held overseas. The company had cash and short-term
investments of $34.7
billion on Mar. 31, 2016, of which only $6.8 billion resides
domestically.
Unless the company chooses to repatriate cash, Fitch believes
that Amgen will
continue to issue debt to fund domestic capital deployment,
including payments
to shareholders. Fitch projects FCF (CFFO less capital
expenditures and
dividends) to remain above $6 billion annually, representing FCF
margins of
around 30% through 2018, included a growing dividend that is
currently at $2.55
billion for the latest 12 months (LTM) as of Mar. 31, 2016. FCF
was $6.5 billion
for the LTM as of Mar. 31, 2016.
Additional liquidity comes from full availability of a recently
amended and
extended $2.5 billion credit facility that matures on July 30,
2019. The
facility backstops an untapped $2.5 billion commercial paper
program providing
additional financial flexibility. Fitch expects Amgen will
refinance the vast
majority of its debt maturities. The company has roughly $2.1
billion of debt
maturing in 2016, $4.3 billion in 2017, $2.1 billion in 2018 and
$3.4 billion in
2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch rates Amgen as follows:
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB';
--Bank loan 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1 312 368 3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick
Director
+1 312 368 3169
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1 312 368 3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant committee: 14-July-2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.