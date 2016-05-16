(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) The Fed's proposed Qualified Financial
Contract (QFC)
rule may help facilitate orderly resolution in the event of the
collapse of a
large systemically important US bank, but raises questions for
the bank
counterparties that may be forced into QFCs with less favorable
terms should the
rule be implemented, says Fitch Ratings. There are also
questions as to whether
the terms of the QFC rule, such as the amount of time granted to
stay the
cancellation of the contracts, will be sufficient in the event
of resolution.
The proposed rule, announced on May 3, would require the
counterparties -
usually asset managers - in QFCs with global systemically
important banks
(G-SIBs) to waive their rights to terminate the contracts and
claim payments for
up to 48 hours. The rule would force US G-SIB holding companies
and the US
operations of foreign G-SIBs to have all future QFCs, mostly
derivatives and
repo contracts, include stays on early termination and a
prohibition on
cross-default provisions.
The rule would essentially formalize many of the provisions of
the International
Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) Universal Resolution
Stay Protocol
(URSP), which has been adopted by 213 banks and financial
institutions globally.
QFCs that adhere to the ISDA USRP and its annexes would be
compliant with the
rule and would not require additional compliance burden.
To address concerns that asset managers would not enter into
these new
contracts, the ISDA has also recently announced the new
stand-alone Resolution
Stay Jurisdictional Modular Protocol. The Jurisdictional Modular
Protocol was
designed to help counterparties comply with new stay regulations
without "over
complying" if they adhered to the URSP written before the stay
regulations were
announced in the US and, therefore, have some differing
requirements from the
Fed's proposed QFC rule. It remains unclear whether the Fed will
deem the ISDA's
Jurisdictional Modular Protocol as compliant with its proposal.
The rule is designed to enable regulators to work through a bank
resolution and
find alternate owners to take over the QFCs of a failing G-SIB
within the
48-hour stay. This should help reduce the potential for a G-SIB
failure
resulting in the destabilization of other banks through a mass
and sudden
cancellation of QFCs. According to the Fed's proposal, existing
QFCs would be
subject to renegotiation to become compliant with the rule if an
existing
counterparty entered a new contract with a covered G-SIB, but
the contracts
would otherwise be grandfathered.
As such, counterparties not regulated by bank regulators could
be potentially
forced into contracts that are less favorable to them as a
result of bank
regulation. The widespread adoption of resolution-stay rules
internationally,
including through the ISDA protocols and existing regulation in
many countries
such as the UK, Germany and Switzerland, would limit the options
for non-bank
counterparties.
Beyond the counterparties, the new rule raises some other
questions about the
effects for the broader financial system. Cleared derivatives
will be exempt
from the rule, which could mean that some systemic risks may be
moved from banks
to clearinghouses as a result. Furthermore, it is unclear
whether 48 hours will
be sufficient time to work through all the QFCs of a G-SIB,
especially if the
resolution occurs during a period of systemic financial stress.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
