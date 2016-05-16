(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based
X5 Finance LLC's
recently issued RUB5bn bonds (4B02-06-36241-R) a senior
unsecured rating of
'BB-', a Recovery Rating of 'RR5' and a National senior
unsecured rating of
'A+(rus)'. X5 Finance LLC is a fully consolidated non-operating
subsidiary of X5
Retail Group N.V. (X5).
Similar to four other bonds issued by X5 Finance LLC, which
Fitch also rates
'BB-', the new bond only features a suretyship from the holding
company, X5.
Therefore, Fitch considers these bonds structurally subordinated
to other senior
unsecured obligations of the group, which are represented by
bank debt at the
level of operating companies and a RUB8bn bond that is covered
by suretyship
from CJSC Trade House Perekrestok, the major EBITDA-generating
entity within the
group.
Fitch rates the bond one notch below X5's Long-Term Local
Currency 'BB' IDR
(Stable Outlook) as prior-ranking debt exceeds 2x (estimated at
2.2x in the 12
months to March 2016) of group EBITDA and we expect the debt mix
to remain
unchanged over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Below-average Recoveries for Unsecured Bondholders
The bond rating reflects below-average recovery expectations in
case of default.
We have applied a one-notch discount to the bond rating relative
to X5's
Long-Term IDR as prior-ranking debt constitutes more than 2x of
group EBITDA,
thus constituting material subordination and lower recoveries
for unsecured
creditors under Fitch's criteria 'Recovery Ratings and Notching
Criteria for
Non-Financial Corporate Issuers'.
Leading Multi-Format Retailer in Russia
The rating reflects X5's strong market position as the
second-largest food
retailer in Russia. The business model is supported by X5's own
logistics and
distribution systems and multi-format strategy, with a focus on
the defensive
discounter format. In our view, these factors should enable X5
to retain and
improve its market position, despite increasing competition from
other large
retail chains in the country, as proven in 2015. The ratings
also factor in X5's
strong bargaining power over suppliers due to the group's large
scale and
growing geographical presence across Russian regions.
Strong Trading
In 2015 X5 demonstrated strong revenue growth of 28% yoy,
supported by an
unprecedented number of new store openings and industry-leading
LfL sales growth
(14% yoy). The latter was driven not only by strong average
basket growth but
also an increase in footfall. In 1Q16 X5 maintained strong
revenue and LfL sales
growth of 27% yoy and 8% yoy respectively.
The strong 2015 operating results have led X5 to approve a large
payment to its
top management under a long-term incentive (LTI) programme; the
payment was
accrued in 2015 but paid in 2016. Together with exit payment to
former CEO and
other related expenses these one-off expenses amounted to
RUB4.2bn and led to
EBITDA margin decreasing to 6.8% in 2015 (2014: 7.2%). However,
adjusted for
these one-off expenses, EBITDA margin would have been stable at
7.3%, despite
accelerated expansion and weaker trading conditions. Our
financial forecasts
assume no further LTI payments in 2018-2019 due to our
conservative revenue and
EBITDA projections for these years.
Subdued Consumer Sentiment
As real disposable incomes in Russia continue to decline, we
expect consumers to
keep trading down in 2016. This would hamper average shopping
basket growth and
lead to stronger competition among the major retail chains.
Therefore, Fitch
expects X5's LfL sales growth to decelerate in 2016-2017 but
remain strong
compared with peers due to the group's ongoing refurbishment
programme and
repositioning of its supermarket and hypermarket formats.
We also project a decrease in EBITDA margin to 6.5% by 2019 on
the back of
strong promotional activities and gross margin sacrifices to
withstand increased
competition and protect footfall rates. Positively, we factor in
some support to
margins from improvements in logistics and slower increases in
selling, general
and administrative expenses relative to sales growth.
Weak Coverage Metrics
We expect the funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage
ratio to remain
weak for the ratings at 1.6x-1.8x over 2016-2019 (2015: 1.8x),
as a result of
substantial operating lease expenses and a high interest rate
environment in
Russia. However, this is somewhat mitigated by favourable lease
cancellation
terms and the partial dependence of leases on store turnover.
Stable Leverage
We expect X5's FFO adjusted gross leverage to peak at 4.9x in
2016 (2015: 4.3x),
due to large payment under the LTI programme before returning to
around 4.5x in
2017-2019. Deleveraging is constrained by the large capex
planned by the group
for further expansion of the retail chain, ongoing store
refurbishments and
investments in logistics. X5's capex remains largely scalable
and the group has
some flexibility in managing its leverage, due to strong and
growing operating
cash flows.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Annual revenue growth of around 20%, driven by mid-single digit
LfL sales
growth and selling space CAGR of 15% over 2016-2019
-EBITDA margin gradually decreasing to 6.5% by 2019
-Capex at around 5%-7% of revenue
-No dividends
-Neutral to negative free cash flow (FCF) margin
-No large-scale M&A activity
-Adequate liquidity
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- A sharp contraction in LfL sales growth relative to close
peers.
- EBITDA margin erosion to below 6.5%.
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis.
- FFO fixed charge cover significantly below 2.0x on a sustained
basis if not
mitigated by flexibility in managing operating lease expenses.
- Deterioration of liquidity as a result of high capex, worsened
working capital
turnover and weakened access to local funding as rouble bonds
mature in 2016.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Positive LfL sales growth comparable with close peers,
together with
maintenance of its leading market position in Russia's food
retail sector.
- Ability to maintain the group's EBITDA margin at around 7%.
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis.
- FFO fixed charge coverage around 2.5x on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
At end-March 2016 X5's cash of RUB4.5bn, together with available
undrawn
committed credit lines of RUB54.6bn, were not sufficient to
fully cover
RUB46.1bn short-term debt and expected negative FCF. However,
RUB28.1bn of debt
was related to tranches under revolving credit facilities, which
we expect to be
extended upon maturity.
We believe X5 retains firm access to local funding, due to its
large scale,
non-cyclical food retail operations and strong operating
performance. In
addition, X5 has flexibility in managing its capex, which is the
major reason
for expected negative FCF, while the group's operating cash flow
generation
remains strong.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Zhdanova, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Supervisory Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
- Cash: Fitch adjusted available cash at end-2015 by deducting
RUB3bn to reflect
average working capital requirements throughout the year.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 1 April 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers -
Effective from 7 December 2015 to 1 April 2016 (pub. 07 Dec
2015)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
