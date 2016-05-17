(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Suncorp Group
Limited's (SGL) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A+' and
'F1' respectively. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed SGL's
main non-life
insurance operating subsidiary AAI Limited's (AAI) IDR at 'A+',
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-' and subordinated debt
at 'A'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect SGL's and AAI's strong brands and
franchise, solid
operating performances, comprehensive reinsurance programme,
robust capital
ratios, moderate financial leverage, conservative investment
approach and
historically sound non-life reserving.
Offsetting these strengths to some extent is SGL's subsidiary
Suncorp-Metway
Limited's (SML, A+/Stable) large banking exposure and weaker
standalone profile
(viability rating: 'a-'). However, SML's improved risk profile
and operating
performances are credit positive.
SGL is Australia's largest non-life insurer and sixth largest
life insurer by
premium volume, and sixth largest bank by residential assets. It
is New
Zealand's second largest non-life insurer by premium volume. The
group has
maintained strong competitive positions in core markets, despite
increased
competition and new participants.
SGL's simplification and optimisations programs have supported
stronger group
performance over 18 months to the financial half-year ended-2015
(1H16) compared
to the previous three years. Earnings were below group
expectations, in 1H16
mainly due to claims inflation and higher natural hazard losses
in the non-life
division. However, the life division continued to experience
positive claims and
lapse experience and the bank's contribution to earnings
continued to improve.
Fitch considers insurance risk to be well-mitigated through
solid reinsurance
arrangements. SGL's property catastrophe programme for FY16
provides cover of up
to AUD6.9bn against an extreme loss event and the net retention
of AUD250m at
end-1H16 was a relatively modest 3% of the non-life division's
net assets.
Capital ratios declined, but surplus capital remains above high
internal
regulatory targets. The group held AUD1.3bn (ex-dividend) of
capital at
end-1H16, above internal targets, and AUD506m above common
equity Tier 1
targets. Fitch considers capital to be fungible and assesses
capital adequacy at
a group level. Assessed through the agency's proprietary Prism
Factor Based
Capital Model, capitalisation is assessed as 'extremely strong'.
The insurance divisions' investment portfolios are
conservatively positioned,
with 95% of investments held in cash or highly-rated
fixed-income securities at
end-1H16. The non-life division's investments made up 89% of
total investments
and 64% of the division's fixed-income investments were rated
'AA-' or higher.
Equity exposure is low and, as a result, the 'risky'
asset-to-equity ratio of 5%
at end-1H16 for the insurance divisions is very low relative to
Fitch's median
criteria guidelines.
Reserving across the non-life division is strong and has
historically produced
large claim reserve redundancies. A conservative reserving bias,
improvements in
claims management and the maintenance of strong risk margins
have supported
positive prior-period reserve development, which averaged 4% a
year of the
non-life division's opening equity in the five years to FYE15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SGL's IDR is likely to move in line with AAI's IDR and IFS
rating.
Positive rating action is unlikely, as the group's banking
exposure is large
relative to the size of the insurance entities and SML's
standalone profile acts
as a drag on the group rating. Positive rating action would
require a stronger
standalone profile for SML, an extended period of robust
operating performance
across all businesses and, at a group level, strong and
sustained capital
ratios.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
severe
deterioration in the non-life operations' long-term results,
particularly if the
deterioration coincides with weaker banking or life operations
performance,
damages franchise value or leads to lower capital ratios.
Profitability in the
non-life operations remains key to the group's ratings. Ratings
could be
downgraded should earnings be consistently below industry levels
and,
specifically given the group's high ratings, should combined
ratios exceed 100%
and insurance trading ratios fall below 10% over an extended
period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairman
Jeff Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
