(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' and a
senior unsecured
rating of 'BB' to Chinese sportswear brand 361 Degrees
International Limited
(361 Degrees). The Outlook for the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also
assigned 361
Degrees' proposed US dollar-denominated senior notes an expected
rating of
'BB(EXP)'.
The ratings are supported by 361 Degrees' stable margins and
working capital
following the industry downturn in 2012-2013, and its sustained
net cash
position. Furthermore, the sportswear market in China continues
to expand,
driven by rising incomes and consumer spending. However, 361
Degrees' small
scale and market share in an industry characterised by limited
brand recognition
beyond global foreign brands constrains its rating.
The senior notes are rated at the same level as 361 Degrees'
senior unsecured
rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the company. The final rating is subject to the
receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Operations: 361 Degrees' stable market share and healthy
EBITDA margins
are underpinned by its strong production capabilities and
ongoing efficiency
gains, as well as a extensive distribution network with more
than 7,000 outlets.
In addition, 361 Degrees' flexible pricing strategy and
inventory monitoring
systems allow it to adapt quickly to changes in market
conditions. The company
has maintained a reasonable inventory level of 4.0x-4.2x average
monthly sales,
and has reported 8%-18% order growth in the seven quarters up to
June 2016.
Resilience Following Downturn: The sportswear industry in China
faced a
significant downturn in 2012-2013, as overproduction and
weaker-than-expected
demand led to an inventory glut from which the industry took
more than two years
to recover. The slump - 2015 revenue was still below the level
achieved in 2012
- prompted 361 Degrees to enhance inventory monitoring and order
management
systems, which appears to have resulted in more stable and
sustainable growth.
Bright Industry Growth Prospects: Fitch expects China's
sportswear industry to
benefit from rising disposable incomes, increasing
health-consciousness and
supportive policies. The sales value of sportswear in China is
projected to grow
at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% in 2016-2018,
versus 6.2% in
2008-2013, according to Euromonitor International. 361 Degrees'
growth has been
in line with the industry average in the past few years.
Competitive Industry, Low Differentiation: China's sportswear
industry is highly
price-competitive. The industry is led by Nike and Adidas,
together accounting
for 37% of the market. The top five domestic brands have a total
market share of
28%, and there is limited pricing power due to low product
differentiation and
brand recognition. 361 Degrees is the fourth-largest among them,
with a 4%
market share over the past eight years.
Healthy Financial Profile: 361 Degrees has a record of stable
recurring EBITDA
margins and operating cash flow, and has maintained a net cash
position for the
past four years. Fitch expects the company to generate positive
FCF in
2016-2018, driven by reduced capex requirements and prudent
working-capital
management.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for 361 Degrees
include
- EBITDA margin in the range of 16%-17% in 2016-2019
- Capital expenditure of CNY200m in 2016 and CNY150m thereafter
- Receivable days and inventory days similar to the 2015 levels
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- No positive rating action will be considered until 361 Degrees
significantly
boosts its operating scale and market share.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 15%
- Sustained negative FCF
- Failure to sustain net cash position
- Trade receivables (including bill receivables) days sustained
above 190 days
and/or channel inventory sustained above 4.5x average monthly
sales
