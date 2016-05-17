(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Hong Kong-based commodities trader Noble
Group Limited
(Noble) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has
also downgraded
the senior unsecured ratings to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', and removed
the ratings from
Rating Watch Negative.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that Noble's debt
structure is
shifting towards shorter term financing to complement its
asset-light business
model that focuses on working-capital management, and to reduce
overall finance
costs. This will result in a weakening debt maturity profile,
which Fitch deems
no longer to be consistent with an investment-grade rating.
The Stable Outlook reflects Noble's continuous improvements in
its balance sheet
and its commitment to maintaining sufficient liquidity to cover
its
working-capital needs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Focus on Short-Term Debt: Fitch expects Noble to use more
short-term debt to
complement its asset-light strategy and to reduce overall
financing costs -
resulting in a weakening debt maturity profile. This is
reflected in its recent
refinancing of USD1bn of unsecured committed bank facilities
which contains only
a one-year tranche compared with multiple-year tranches in
previous years.
Limited Use of Secured Debt: Noble's secured debt as a
percentage of total debt
has always remained very low, at less than 10% (less than 8%
1Q16). We
understand that the company intends to utilise more borrowing
base facilities
for its working-capital financing, in particular for the
issuances of letters of
credit (LCs), rather than for secured debt drawdowns. However, a
significant
increase in secured debt could reduce the company's unencumbered
assets relative
to its unsecured debt.
Balance-Sheet Improvements: Noble's ratio of working
capital/total debt
(including 50% of perpetual capital securities as debt) improved
to 1.12x in
1Q16 from 0.96x at end-2015, consistent with our previous
expectations. This
ratio may improve further as Noble is planning an additional
USD1bn of liquidity
inflow from sales of non-core assets and equity raising.
Higher-rated peers like
Archer Daniels Midland Company (A/Stable) and Bunge Limited
(BBB/Stable) had
working capital/total debt ratios of 1.34x and 1.10x,
respectively, at 1Q16.
Sufficient Liquidity: Noble's current liquidity stands at
USD1.86bn (comprising
of USD862m of unrestricted cash and equivalents and USD1bn of
undrawn committed
facilities), down from USD2.16bn at year-end 2015. This is
equivalent to 1.25x
inventory, which we believe is sufficient to cover requirements
arising from
reasonable commodity price increments.
However, we do expect this ratio to decrease in the short-term
after repayment
of its debt totalling approximately USD1.6bn in May. This
temporary reduction in
liquidity headroom is partially relieved by a potential drawdown
from its newly
signed USD2bn borrowing base facilities, and will increase
post-realisation of
planned equity placement and non-core asset sales.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Sales volume to remain similar to that of 2015
- Capex and business acquisitions of USD100m-150m a year
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- The company reverting to more longer-term and competitively
priced funding on
a sustained basis.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Working capital/total debt sustained below 1.0x
- Liquidity position (as defined by unrestricted cash and cash
equivalent plus
undrawn committed facility) to total inventory sustained below
1.0x (1.25x at
1Q16)
- Sustained negative cash flow from operations (CFO was negative
in 2014 and
2010)
- Weakened business strength, as evident from reduced funding
capacity to
support working-capital expansion over the cycle or sustained
decline in tonnage
volume that is more severe than industry performance, and
evidence of weakening
of risk management process
- Sustained weakening of quarterly EBITDA / working capital
below 3%
- Senior unsecured ratings might be notched down if there is
insufficient
coverage of unsecured debt by unencumbered assets.
