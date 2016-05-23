(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) There is a significant risk that some
Turkish non-life
insurers with high exposure to motor insurance have not set
aside enough
reserves to fully cover future claims, Fitch Ratings says.
Inadequate reserving would put further pressure on already slim
solvency ratios
and could lead to firms needing to strengthen their capital in
2016. For
subsidiaries of large international groups this could be
achieved by a capital
injection from their parent. But smaller companies would
struggle and this could
drive more M&A in the sector.
Motor third-party liability (MTPL) claims reserves account for
about 65% of the
non-life sector total and the segment has been loss-making for
each of the last
ten years. The losses reflect inconsistent interpretation of
regulations by the
courts and the lack of an agreement between courts and insurers
on how to
calculate compensation.
Regulatory changes in the last couple of years have resulted in
an increase in
the overall level of required reserves. Since 2015 insurers have
been allowed to
set reserves based on their own actuarial estimates, which has
resulted in
significant variation in reserve levels across the industry. An
increase in the
minimum wage at the start of 2016 adds to the risk of inadequate
reserving
because death and disability compensation is directly linked to
the minimum
wage.
This will increase pressure on solvency ratios, which we expect
to have been
close to the 100% minimum on average in 2015 and which are
likely to remain
around the same level in 2016. There is a risk that some
companies will dip
below 100%.
Smaller local insurers with limited financial flexibility could
struggle to
close the reserve gap and this could lead to an increase in M&A
activity. It may
also increase the share of foreign capital, which was 72% in
2015.
In the medium-term, regulatory changes announced since the start
of 2016 should
help the sector gradually recover. Changes include a new
standardised method for
calculating compensation and rules that require claimants to
file claims with
insurers initially, rather than going directly to the courts.
These should help
insurers manage risk better through more accurate claims
reserving and pricing,
which should eventually improve underwriting results.
For more information on our expectations for the Turkish
insurance sector,
including the impact of regulatory changes on the private
pensions system, see
the report "Turkish Insurance Sector" published today at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the link above.
