(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Polish City of
Torun's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB' and National Long-Term rating at 'A(pol)'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
The affirmation reflects the city's satisfactory budgetary
performance, which is
in line with Fitch's base case scenario, and our expectations
that the city will
maintain its sound operating results in the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the city will
continue to post
healthy operating results in 2016-2018 with a sound operating
margin of 12%-13%
and an average debt payback ratio of 10-11 years. The ratings
also factor in
Torun's medium-sized economy and budget, and fairly high direct
and indirect
risk following large investments.
The ratings are supported by the city administration's prudent
financial and
strategic management, particularly in long-term financial
projections and close
monitoring of both market conditions and budgetary execution. We
also view
positively the city's debt policy of contracting long-term,
low-cost funding
from international financial institutions, securing smooth debt
repayments and
of maintaining the current balance at levels that are sufficient
to meet annual
debt obligations.
The city's overall budgetary performance in 2015 was in line
with our base case
scenario, with an operating margin of 12.6%. During the year the
city repaid a
PLN161m EIB loan, using surplus EU funds received for one of its
already
completed investment. The early repayment inflated the city's
debt service ratio
to 230% from 75% in 2015, as EU funds are defined as capital
revenue and not
included in the operating balance calculation of the ratio.
Fitch expects Torun will post close to balanced results over the
medium term,
following the completion of most of its costly investments and
given that the
next large investment is not expected to start until 2018. As in
the past, the
city will apply for funds available for Polish local governments
under the
2014-2020 EU budget to co-finance its capex, which will help
limit the city's
demand for new debt.
Torun's ambitious investments in the past have resulted in
fairly high
indebtedness. At end-2015 the city's net overall risk (direct
and indirect debt)
was high at 141% of current revenue. Torun authorities shifted
some large-scale
infrastructure improvement works to the city's municipal
companies, which they
financed with debt and EU grants. We expect that public sector
entities' debt
will gradually decline in line with their debt redemption
schedule. Torun
provides capital support to its public sector entities (PLN40m
annually), which
is included in the city's multiyear financial plan.
Torun is a medium-sized Polish city with around 202.000
inhabitants. GRP per
capita in the Bydgosko-Torunski sub-region, where the city is
located, was
103.9% of the national average in 2013. The city's economy is
diversified, with
services playing an important role. Torun is a cultural and
higher education
centre with about 40,000 students, ensuring a highly qualified
labour force. It
is an attractive tourist destination and receives about 1.5
million visitors
every year, as its old town is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Fitch expects Poland's real GDP to grow 3.5% annually in
2016-2017, which should
continue to support Torun's economic development.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if Torun reduces its direct and
indirect debt
below 100% of current revenue, while maintaining sound operating
performance as
reflected in a debt payback ratio of below 10 years.
The ratings could be downgraded if the overall debt burden
(direct and indirect
risk) exceeds 150% of current revenue or if its operating
balance becomes
insufficient to cover debt service (principal and interest) on a
sustained
basis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the city investment programme will not be
significantly extended,
leading to an increase in new debt requirements.
Fitch also assumes that the city will comply with all the EU
regulations and
procedures when implementing investments projects co-financed by
the EU.
Fitch assumes that any new delegated tasks from the central
government will be
neutral to the city's operating performance.
Fitch based its projections on the currently binding legal
framework for Polish
local governments, especially revenue and expenditure
allocation.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+ 7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004853
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.