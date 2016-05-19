(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chinese homebuilder Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Xinyuan)'s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed Xinyuan's senior unsecured rating at 'B', with Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. The full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Contracted Sales: Xinyuan's strong contracted sales in 2015 and 1Q16 were mainly driven by robust market sentiment in its core Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, namely Zhengzhou, Jinan, Suzhou and Kunshan. Tier 2 cities contributed 75% and 62% of contracted sales in 1Q2016 and 2015, respectively. Tier 1 cities' contribution was lower due to less saleable resources in Beijing and the delayed launch of the Shanghai project, which also drove average selling price (ASP) 12% lower in 2015. Low Land-Bank Constrains Ratings: Xinyuan's total sellable gross floor area (GFA) increased to 2.7 million sq m at end-March 2016, from 2.3 million sq m at end-2015. Its land-bank will last 3.1 years, based on 2015 sales, which remains low compared to 'B'-rated peers. Apart from normal public auctions, Xinyuan pays advance deposits to local government or industry partners to secure a large part of its future land-bank. There is greater uncertainty about its land-bank as a result of this acquisition strategy, which continues to constrain scale and sales. Land Replenishment Pressuring Leverage: Xinyuan has sped up acquisitions after not purchasing any new land in 2015, so far announcing acquisitions of CNY3.1bn, almost filling its whole 2016 budget. Xinyuan's leverage, measured by net-debt-to-adjusted-inventory, climbed to 49% at end-1Q16, from 45% at end-2015. Even with a prudent strategy, Fitch expects Xinyuan to overrun budget by around 20% for new land acquisition GFA to cover contracted sales GFA. With its low land-bank, fast asset-churn model, the company's high land replenishment needs will continue to pressure leverage. Fitch expects leverage to hover around 50%-55% in 2016-2018, in view of surging land prices in higher-tier cities amid fierce competition and limited upside for ASPs in the current policy environment. Margin Recovery Under Pressure: Xinyuan's gross margin further declined to 21% in 1Q16, from 23% in 2015 and 26% in 2014, due to recognition of low-margin projects in Suzhou, Zhengzhou, and Kunshan - cities where land costs formed 25%-35% of ASP. However, EBITDA margin (after adding back capitalised interest) improved from 14.7% in 2015 to 15.7% in 1Q16, mainly due management's efforts to reduce selling, general and administration costs. Fitch expects gross margin to slowly recover in 2016, in line with surging ASPs in Suzhou and Kunshan in 2H15 and stable ASPs in Jinan and Zhengzhou. However, this improvement could be jeopardised from 2017 if land acquisition costs sprint ahead of the ASP rise. The average cost of land acquired in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities increased 58% to USD610 per square metre (sq m) so far in 2016, from USD387 per sq m in 2014. Tight But Sustainable Liquidity: The company's liquidity position has slightly improved, with its ratio of cash- to short-term debt rising to 92% at end-2015, from 58% a year earlier. Xinyuan's total cash of USD751m and undrawn credit facilities of USD24m at end-2015 are still insufficient to cover its short-term borrowings of USD817m and acquisition costs. Xinyuan's active fundraising in the onshore bond market has alleviated its refinancing pressure. The company issued two five-year bonds of USD107m and USD77m at 7.47% and 7.09% in 2016. These issuances will bring down Xinyuan's average borrowing cost from 9.5% at end-2015. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Contracted sales GFA to increase 5% between 2016 and 2018 due to improved churn in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities - Contracted sales ASP to increase around 5% between 2016 and 2018 due to price increases in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and Xinyuan's shift to higher-tier cities - Land purchase pace to pick up in 2016, but remain prudent. New land acquisition GFA/contracted sales GFA maintained around 1x-1.1x in 2016-2018 - Land cost per sq m increasing to USD610 in 2016, then down to USD480-500 in 2017-2018, assuming less acquisitions in Tier 1 cities and prudent expansion in US - Construction cost per sq m declining to around USD650-700 in 2016-2018, due to cheaper construction cost in Tier 2 cities - Selling, general and administration costs as percentage of contracted sales will gradually decrease to between 12%-13% as Xinyuan plans to cut internal costs RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - net debt/adjusted inventory rising above 60% on a sustained basis - contracted sales/total debt falling below 0.6x on a sustained basis - EBITDA margin falling below 15% on a sustained basis Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - significant increase in scale, as reflected by contracted sales exceeding CNY15bn - net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40% - contracted sales/total debt improving to above 1.0x on a sustained basis - EBITDA margin improving to above 20% on a sustained basis The list of rating actions is as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B', with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' Rating on USD200m 13.00% senior unsecured bond due 2019 affirmed at 'B', with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' Rating on USD200m 13.25% senior unsecured bond due 2018 affirmed at 'B', with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' Contact: Primary Analyst Fiona Zhang Associate Director +852 2263 9909 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jenny Wenjun Huang Associate Director +852 2263 9922 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Fiona Zhang Associate Director +852 2263 9909 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jenny Wenjun Huang Associate Director +852 2263 9922 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) 