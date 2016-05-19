(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chinese
homebuilder Xinyuan
Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Xinyuan)'s Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also
affirmed Xinyuan's
senior unsecured rating at 'B', with Recovery Rating at 'RR4'.
The full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Contracted Sales: Xinyuan's strong contracted sales in
2015 and 1Q16 were
mainly driven by robust market sentiment in its core Tier 2 and
Tier 3 cities,
namely Zhengzhou, Jinan, Suzhou and Kunshan. Tier 2 cities
contributed 75% and
62% of contracted sales in 1Q2016 and 2015, respectively. Tier 1
cities'
contribution was lower due to less saleable resources in Beijing
and the delayed
launch of the Shanghai project, which also drove average selling
price (ASP) 12%
lower in 2015.
Low Land-Bank Constrains Ratings: Xinyuan's total sellable gross
floor area
(GFA) increased to 2.7 million sq m at end-March 2016, from 2.3
million sq m at
end-2015. Its land-bank will last 3.1 years, based on 2015
sales, which remains
low compared to 'B'-rated peers. Apart from normal public
auctions, Xinyuan pays
advance deposits to local government or industry partners to
secure a large part
of its future land-bank. There is greater uncertainty about its
land-bank as a
result of this acquisition strategy, which continues to
constrain scale and
sales.
Land Replenishment Pressuring Leverage: Xinyuan has sped up
acquisitions after
not purchasing any new land in 2015, so far announcing
acquisitions of CNY3.1bn,
almost filling its whole 2016 budget. Xinyuan's leverage,
measured by
net-debt-to-adjusted-inventory, climbed to 49% at end-1Q16, from
45% at
end-2015. Even with a prudent strategy, Fitch expects Xinyuan to
overrun budget
by around 20% for new land acquisition GFA to cover contracted
sales GFA.
With its low land-bank, fast asset-churn model, the company's
high land
replenishment needs will continue to pressure leverage. Fitch
expects leverage
to hover around 50%-55% in 2016-2018, in view of surging land
prices in
higher-tier cities amid fierce competition and limited upside
for ASPs in the
current policy environment.
Margin Recovery Under Pressure: Xinyuan's gross margin further
declined to 21%
in 1Q16, from 23% in 2015 and 26% in 2014, due to recognition of
low-margin
projects in Suzhou, Zhengzhou, and Kunshan - cities where land
costs formed
25%-35% of ASP. However, EBITDA margin (after adding back
capitalised interest)
improved from 14.7% in 2015 to 15.7% in 1Q16, mainly due
management's efforts to
reduce selling, general and administration costs. Fitch expects
gross margin to
slowly recover in 2016, in line with surging ASPs in Suzhou and
Kunshan in 2H15
and stable ASPs in Jinan and Zhengzhou. However, this
improvement could be
jeopardised from 2017 if land acquisition costs sprint ahead of
the ASP rise.
The average cost of land acquired in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities
increased 58% to
USD610 per square metre (sq m) so far in 2016, from USD387 per
sq m in 2014.
Tight But Sustainable Liquidity: The company's liquidity
position has slightly
improved, with its ratio of cash- to short-term debt rising to
92% at end-2015,
from 58% a year earlier. Xinyuan's total cash of USD751m and
undrawn credit
facilities of USD24m at end-2015 are still insufficient to cover
its short-term
borrowings of USD817m and acquisition costs. Xinyuan's active
fundraising in the
onshore bond market has alleviated its refinancing pressure. The
company issued
two five-year bonds of USD107m and USD77m at 7.47% and 7.09% in
2016. These
issuances will bring down Xinyuan's average borrowing cost from
9.5% at
end-2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Contracted sales GFA to increase 5% between 2016 and 2018 due
to improved
churn in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities
- Contracted sales ASP to increase around 5% between 2016 and
2018 due to price
increases in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and Xinyuan's shift to
higher-tier cities
- Land purchase pace to pick up in 2016, but remain prudent. New
land
acquisition GFA/contracted sales GFA maintained around 1x-1.1x
in 2016-2018
- Land cost per sq m increasing to USD610 in 2016, then down to
USD480-500 in
2017-2018, assuming less acquisitions in Tier 1 cities and
prudent expansion in
US
- Construction cost per sq m declining to around USD650-700 in
2016-2018, due to
cheaper construction cost in Tier 2 cities
- Selling, general and administration costs as percentage of
contracted sales
will gradually decrease to between 12%-13% as Xinyuan plans to
cut internal
costs
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- net debt/adjusted inventory rising above 60% on a sustained
basis
- contracted sales/total debt falling below 0.6x on a sustained
basis
- EBITDA margin falling below 15% on a sustained basis
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- significant increase in scale, as reflected by contracted
sales exceeding
CNY15bn
- net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40%
- contracted sales/total debt improving to above 1.0x on a
sustained basis
- EBITDA margin improving to above 20% on a sustained basis
The list of rating actions is as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B', with a Recovery Rating
of 'RR4'
Rating on USD200m 13.00% senior unsecured bond due 2019 affirmed
at 'B', with a
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'
Rating on USD200m 13.25% senior unsecured bond due 2018 affirmed
at 'B', with a
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jenny Wenjun Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
