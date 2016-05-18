(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rogers
Communications Inc.'s
(Rogers) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and unsecured
debt ratings at
'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from
Negative.
The Outlook revision to Stable reflects Fitch's confidence
regarding Rogers'
commitment and expected de-leveraging path over the rating
horizon. Fitch's view
is supported by the company's diversified revenue base, strong
profitability and
improved trajectory in its core Internet and wireless segments,
expectations for
material free cash flow generation and the maintenance of a
financial policy
focused on debt repayment. Rogers' recent deferral of a dividend
increase for
2016 demonstrates that commitment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Credit Profile: Rogers' credit profile remains weak with
leverage beyond
current rating guidance at the end of the first quarter 2016 at
approximately
3.2 times (x). Additionally, Rogers' deleveraging back to the
2.5x range will
take longer than previously expected. The increase in leverage
was driven
initially by Rogers' CAD3.3 billion acquisition in 2014 of 700
MHz spectrum,
which Fitch believes was critical for the company to strengthen
its competitive
position. The spectrum deployment of 700 MHz across Rogers'
wireless footprint
has lessened the need for further capital investment by
substantially increasing
LTE coverage, capacity and consistency with data speeds.
Stable FCF Generation Expected: Fitch believes Rogers will
generate stable
levels of FCF in the range of CAD750 - CAD850 million during the
next couple of
years supported by its core wireless and cable segments, a
lessening in capital
intensity, an expected reduction in interest costs and a lower
level of cash
taxes in 2016.
Mid-2x Leverage by 2018: Fitch expects leverage to improve
during the next
couple of years by an approximate .2x turn per year driven by
debt reduction and
EBITDA growth with leverage less than 3x for 2016. Fitch's
forecast of a
persistently elevated leverage until 2018 significantly
constrains rating
headroom for any material M&A, spectrum acquisitions or step-ups
in shareholder
distributions, including dividend and share repurchases that
causes Rogers to
deviate from Fitch's expectations for leverage reduction to the
mid 2x range by
2018.
Non-Core Asset Sales: Proceeds from non-core asset sales could
also accelerate
deleveraging benefits, primarily related to Rogers approximate
CAD1 billion
stake in Cogeco. However, Fitch does not include a sale of
Cogeco shares in its
forecast as a potential sale is highly speculative and uncertain
in timing.
Commitment to Rating: A key aspect of Rogers' ratings is the
company's public
commitment to maintaining leverage in the 2.0x to 2.5x range
over the longer
term. Fitch believes Rogers' management team and Board of
Directors are in full
alignment and will demonstrate a consistency in its financial
policy toward
prioritizing debt reduction. Furthermore, Fitch views the
Rogers' family control
as a credit positive that serves as an underlying anchor with a
long-term
investment horizon.
Good Asset Mix: Rogers' mix of wireless and cable assets
positions the company
competitively and allows for significant revenue diversification
through its
robust bundled service offerings. Rogers has completed several
strategic
transactions in the past couple of years to secure additional
spectrum capacity
and long-term rights for highly valued sports content.
Stable Profitability: The mix of assets combined with good cost
controls are key
components that underpin Rogers' ability to sustain its
profitability with
strong internally generated cash flow evidenced by relatively
consistent EBITDA
and FFO margins (37.5% and 29.6% respectively in 2015). The
strength of Rogers'
operating margins is a good indicator of the company's ability
to effectively
manage challenges from competition, regulation and technology
risk. Fitch views
the largest factors outside the company's control of
macroeconomic and
regulatory as relatively benign with limited downside risks over
the rating
horizon as Rogers has relatively modest exposure in the oil and
gas regions in
Canada.
Competitive Pressures: Both the wireless and cable operations
have experienced
greater competitive threats that have negatively affected
revenue growth. The
continued expansion and aggressive marketing of IPTV services
across Rogers'
markets, which is now estimated at more than two thirds of its
footprint,
combined with a substandard cable interface relative to its
peers has led to an
elevated loss in basic cable subscribers in excess of 100,000
cable subscribers
annually the past two years. Telephony losses also increased to
60,000 in 2015
versus 14,000 in 2014. Despite these pressures, Rogers'
higher-margin Internet
services largely offset this pressure with overall cable
revenues flat in 2015
and margins down modestly. Wireless subscriber trends improved
during 2015 with
Rogers increasing its share of net postpaid additions to 17%
compared to 0% in
2014.
Q1'16 Performance Improved in Key Areas: During the first
quarter of 2016, the
decline in total cable subscriber units lessened to 20,000
versus 48,000 a year
ago as subscribers trends improved across all three cable
segments with
increased Internet revenues for the most part, offsetting lower
margin
television and telephony revenue declines. Fitch expects Rogers'
cable results
should continue to improve going forward driven by rapid
deployment of 1Gbps
Ignite branded Internet service across its footprint that should
be completed by
the end of 2016.
The Ignite brand combined with increasing consumer adoption of
4K televisions
that require higher bandwidth connections and Roger's new IPTV
platform that is
expected in the latter half of 2016 should enable a marketing
advantage within
its territories. Fitch believes good execution on the new IPTV
platform is
critical for Rogers' to strengthen its competitive position and
improve its
medium-term revenue growth profile. The enterprise market, in
both wireless and
wireline, where Rogers has lower share is expected to be an
important growth
driver.
600 MHz Spectrum Event Risk: Fitch views the potential auction
of TV broadcast
spectrum as event risk following Industry Canada's decision to
reallocate
spectrum licences in the 600 MHz band for mobile services
following the
conclusion of the 600 MHz auction in the U.S. Fitch anticipates
a potential
Canadian auction would not occur until 2018 at the earliest.
Rogers' will likely
have strong interest in acquiring 600 MHz band spectrum to add
to their robust
spectrum portfolio. Considering the elevated leverage, Fitch
expects any
potential financing plans by Rogers would be consistent with
preserving its
'BBB+' rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Additional key assumptions within Fitch's internally produced
rating case for
the issuer include:
--Consolidated revenue increases by 1.9% in 2016, slightly below
the midpoint of
company guidance of 1% to 3%. For 2017, Fitch forecasts a
similar level.
--EBITDA growth of approximately 1% with margin compression of
40 basis points,
which is at bottom end of company guidance of 1% to 3%. For
2017, Fitch
forecasts similar margins.
--FCF in the range of $750 million to $825 million in 2016 based
on capital
spending of $2.35 billion (midpoint of company guidance) and
reduced interest
costs. Cash taxes will increase from 2015 levels but will still
be below the
expected long-term run rate. Fitch expects FCF will rise
moderately beyond 2016
benefitting from lower capital intensity and interest expense.
--Leverage will decrease to between 2.9x-3.0x in 2016, with
expectations for
leverage trending downward to the mid 2.5x range by 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--An upgrade is unlikely given Rogers' elevated leverage.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
--Any material M&A, spectrum acquisitions or step-ups in
shareholder
distributions, including dividend and share repurchases that
causes Rogers to
deviate from Fitch's expectations for leverage reduction to the
mid 2.5x range
by 2018;
--Rogers does not execute on current operational initiatives
resulting in lower
revenue growth and margin erosion due to competitive pressures
resulting in a
failure to delever as expected;
Solid Financial Flexibility and Liquidity
Rogers is well positioned from a liquidity perspective through
undrawn capacity
on its credit facilities, accounts receivable program and free
cash flow (FCF)
generation. Rogers generated more than CAD200 million in FCF
(FCF defined as
cash from operations less capital spending less dividends)
during 2015. Fitch's
FCF expectations for Rogers in 2016 are in the range of CAD750
million to CAD825
million which should allow material deleveraging. Fitch expects
FCF will rise
moderately beyond 2016 benefitting from lower capital intensity,
core
operational improvements and a decrease in interest expense.
Rogers CAD2.5 billion revolving credit facility matures in
September 2020
(recently extended from April 2019). In addition, Rogers has a
CAD1 billion term
credit facility maturing in April 2018 (recently extended from
April 2017) with
no scheduled principal payments prior to maturity. As of March
31, 2016, Rogers
had CAD2.8 billion available for drawdown under the revolving
and non-revolving
credit facilities. The CAD1.05 billion accounts receivable
program that matures
in January 2018 had approximately CAD 1 billion outstanding at
the end of the
first quarter 2016.
Maturities for the next three years include CAD1 billion in
2016, CAD750 million
in 2017 and US1.4 billion in 2018. Fitch expects Rogers will
draw down on its
credit facilities to repay the CAD1 Billion of maturing debt in
2016, thus
reducing interest expense and offering flexibility to repay debt
through FCF
generation or asset sales.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms Rogers' ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Reallocation of the changes in non-cash working capital
related to PP&E from
investing activities to operating activities.
--Total debt is adjusted by net debt derivative asset of CAD1.6
billion as of
March 31, 2016.
