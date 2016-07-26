(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Deutsche Bank
AG's (DB,
A-/Stable/F1) USD18bn commercial paper (CP) programme issued
from the bank's
Cayman Islands Branch a Short-term rating of 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme rating is aligned with Deutsche Bank AG's
Short-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'F1'. We expect the notes proceeds will
be used to fund
DB's operations. In Fitch's opinion, potential transfer and
convertibility
restrictions related to the Cayman Islands are either not
material, or are
sufficiently mitigated by Fitch's expectation that Deutsche Bank
would use
branch assets placed outside Cayman Islands or non-branch assets
to service the
notes, if needed.
DB's Short-Term IDR and Short-term debt rating of 'F1' are the
higher of the two
Short-Term IDRs that map to an 'A-' Long-Term IDR on our rating
scale and
reflect our view that DB's liquidity profile is strong for the
bank's Long-Term
IDR rating range. DB's liquidity reserves are ample and the
bank's funding
profile is well-diversified by geography, product and customer
base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The programme rating is primarily sensitive to changes to DB's
Short-Term IDR.
