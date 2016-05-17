(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Investec Money Market Fund and Investec STeFI Plus Fund and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), while affirming the Investec Corporate Money Market Fund. It has simultaneously withdrawn all ratings. The rating actions are as follows: -Investec Corporate Money Market Fund National Fund Credit Quality (NFCQR) affirmed at AA+(za'f)'; National Fund Volatility Rating (NFVR) affirmed at 'V1(zaf)'; both ratings withdrawn -Investec Money Market Fund NFCQR downgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AA+(zaf)' and removed from RWN; NFVR affirmed at 'V1(zaf)'; both ratings withdrawn -Investec SteFI Plus Fund NFCQR downgraded to 'A(zaf)' from 'AA(zaf)' and removed from RWN; NFVR affirmed at 'V2(zaf)'; both ratings withdrawn KEY RATING DRIVERS The removal of the RWN and downgrade of the two Investec funds is driven by the resolution of African Bank, effective as of 4 April 2016, in which both funds hold small positions. Consistent with the rating sensitivities outlined in previous rating action commentaries relating to these funds, Fitch considered the presence of African Bank a material source of uncertainty in its rating analysis of these funds, which drove the RWN. The resolution substantially reduces uncertainty in the value of the funds' holdings in African Bank and clears the way for the eventual sale or maturation of securities held by the funds, resulting in the removal of the RWNs. However, the credit quality of the resolved bank is weak, leading to a significantly negative effect on the weighted average rating factors for these funds, which is reflected in the downgrades to the NFCQRs. The affirmation of the Investec Corporate Money Market Fund reflects the broad stability of the fund's credit and market risk profile, based on surveillance data provided to Fitch covering the period from April 2015 to the date of withdrawal. Fitch has withdrawn the rating as Investec Asset Management has chosen to stop participating in the rating process due to the change in Fitch's regulatory status in South Africa. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for this fund. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. Contact: Primary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Simone Capello Analyst +44 20 3530 1193 Committee Chairperson Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Dec 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.