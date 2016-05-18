(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 18 (Fitch) Despite the warm reception from credit
and equity
investors alike for two gaming REITs and three gaming operating
companies
(OpCos) created in the past two years, investors do not receive
the same level
of credit protection, according to Fitch Ratings. Most notably,
the OpCos become
saddled with sizable long-term leases owed to the REITs,
increasing the OpCos'
vulnerability to potential operating pressure.
Companies employed differing strategies to exploit this
opportunity. Penn
National Gaming (PENN) decided to spin off its assets tax free
and created a
REIT called Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) in 2013.
Pinnacle Entertainment
(PNK), potentially driven by the tighter IRS rules on tax-free
spins, opted to
sell its assets to GLPI in exchange for stock. MGM Resorts
International (MGM)
pursued a different path and contributed its assets to a new
subsidiary, MGM
Growth Properties (MGP). MGM leased the assets back from MGP and
sold 27% of
MGP's stock to the public, enabling MGM shareholders to benefit
from the higher
REIT valuation of the 73% owned unit.
From MGM's perspective, Fitch has a neutral credit view on MGP's
creation. On a
consolidated basis, the reduction in debt enabled by MGP's
equity raise offsets
the leakage of distributions to MGP's minority shareholders.
Besides its 73%
interest in MGP, MGM retained two core Las Vegas assets,
Bellagio and MGM Grand,
as wells as equity ownership in MGM China, CityCenter and
Borgata.
We view MGP's credit strength to be between MGM's and GLPI's.
MGP's leverage is
comparable with GLPI's and its assets are arguably better,
albeit less
diversified. Its credit profile is tied to MGM's since MGM owns
73% of MGP.
However, some ring-fencing mechanisms enhance MGP's credit
profile, including
covenant restrictions and an independent vote requirement for
material
transactions. Furthermore, Fitch's more positive view of MGP
relative to MGM is
supported by the senior position of MGM's lease payments
relative to its
conventional debt, although we recognize the risk that the
leases could be
renegotiated.
PNK's and PENN's weak pro forma discretionary FCF relative to
revenues of about
5%, means an 10% cumulative revenue decline with a 50% flow
through would wipe
out its FCF. This could be especially problematic if stemming
from secular or
competitive pressure, as opposed to cyclical, and/or come at a
time when the
company needs to refinance a tranche of its traditional debt.
The increased
sensitivity to revenue declines stems from higher fixed costs
after factoring in
the leases. PENN's and PNK's combined fixed costs, including
lease and interest
expenses, increased by approximately $370 million and $180
million,
respectively, after the two companies shed their assets.
The main reason for splitting the companies' assets from their
operations is
multiple arbitrage. The markets currently value the real estate
companies higher
due to the perceived stability of the leases paid by the
operating companies.
Meanwhile, the OpCos still trade at similar multiples to
traditional gaming
companies that still own their assets. Gaming REITs trade at
around 14.0x
EV/EBITDA relative to traditional gaming companies' 7.0x-10.0x
trading
multiples.
Contact:
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Senior Director
Gaming, Lodging & Leisure
+1 212 908-9179
Fitch Ratings
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Colin A. Mansfield, CFA
Associate Director
Gaming, Lodging & Leisure
+1 212 908-0899
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel:
+1 212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
