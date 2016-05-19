(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Korea-based KEB Hana
Bank's (KEB Hana) Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'.
The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has simultaneously upgraded the bank's Viability
Rating (VR) to
'a-' from 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEB Hana's VR upgrade mainly reflects the merged bank's ongoing
integration,
which has so far evidenced no material disruptions. Fitch also
expects KEB
Hana's significantly enhanced franchise should contribute to an
improved
competitive position and funding over the long-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs and senior debt ratings are underpinned by its
'a-' VR, which
reflects KEB Hana's significant franchise in Korea, backed by a
dominant market
position in foreign-currency operations, sound leverage and
capitalisation that
is considered as an adequate buffer against the risks posed by a
challenging
operating environment. The VR also takes into account the bank's
moderate
management quality, a risk appetite Fitch sees as more
aggressive than
higher-rated peers and sound asset quality.
KEB Hana's Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
bank's profile
will remain stable over the near- to medium-term.
KEB Hana's Fitch Core Capital ratio was 13.4% at end-1Q16. The
ratio has
improved gradually since 2013, as KEB Hana has slowed down its
balance sheet.
Fitch expects the ratio to improve by about 40bp when KEB Hana
resolves its
Basel capital floor issue once it integrates its IT system in
June 2016.
KEB Hana's precautionary-and-below loan ratio (1.9% at end-1Q16)
has
historically been better than the commercial bank average (2.1%
at end-1Q16).
Its loan-book mix is in line with the industry, although it has
relatively
higher exposure (3.2% of total loans at end-2015) to
shipbuilding and shipping
than close peers (about 2.3%). KEB Hana also has a higher
single-name exposure
concentration risk than peers. Its top 20 exposures accounted
for 112% of Fitch
Core Capital at end-2015, compared with the commercial bank
average of about
80%. In this regard, KEB Hana has been quite active in managing
down its large
corporate exposures, while focusing on SMEs and self-employed
individual
borrowers.
Fitch expects KEB Hana's loans-to-customer-deposits ratio (117%
at end-2015
after adjusting for loans to and deposits from financial
institutions) to
continue gradually improving as the bank limits itself from
strong loan growth.
The profitability of Korea's banks has been weakening since
2011, due to falling
interest rates and various regulatory-driven costs, including
continued social
and political pressure on margins and fees. Fitch estimates KEB
Hana's operating
profits/risk-weighted-asset to be about 1.0% in the next few
years and expects
the integrated bank's gradual synergies to come in the medium-
to long-term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's continued
belief of an extremely high probability of support from the
South Korean
government (AA-/Stable), if required. This view is mainly based
on KEB Hana's
systemic importance as one of South Korea's largest commercial
banks, holding
13% and 15% of the banking system's total loans and deposits,
respectively, and
about 40% of the nation's trade finance due to the bank's
entrenched
foreign-currency clearing system.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
KEB Hana's Basel III compliant Tier 2 debt is rated two notches
below its IDR to
reflect poor recovery expectations due to its subordinated
status and because
the notes are to be fully and permanently written-off upon
hitting the
point-of-non-viability.
Fitch uses the support-driven IDR or VR, whichever is higher, as
the anchor
rating for Korea's systemically important banks' Tier 2
instruments, including
KEB Hana's. This is because the Tier 2 instruments will be
non-performing or
will reach a point-of-non-viability when the issuing bank
becomes insolvent or
defaults. This is similar to the point at which senior debt is
considered to be
in default and Fitch expects pre-emptive support to be provided
to avoid
insolvency. KEB Hana's notes have minimal non-performance risk
relative to its
senior unsecured debt.
For more details on Fitch's approach to rating Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 notes,
see the non-rating action commentary 'Fitch: Korean Basel III
Terms Become More
Creditor Friendly', dated 26 September 2014 and available on
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
In the absence of any changes in support assumptions, any upside
potential for
IDRs and senior debt ratings is sensitive to the factors
affecting the VR.
Meanwhile, a downgrade of IDR and senior debt is unlikely, even
if the VR was
downgraded, as they are currently rated at their Support Rating
Floor.
The bank's VR is sensitive to Fitch's assessment of KEB Hana's
company profile
and the challenging operating environment (which is partly being
alleviated by
the Korean authorities' borrower-friendly measures). The VR
could also be
downgraded if there is noticeable erosion in capitalisation,
which could arise
from an unexpected increase in risk appetite or significant
asset quality
deterioration. However, Fitch does not expect the quality of KEB
Hana's loans to
weaken substantially in the foreseeable future.
Considering today's upgrade, Fitch does not expect ratings to be
further
upgraded in the short-term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
potentially sensitive to
any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of
the Korean
authorities to provide timely support to the bank. This might
arise if there is
a change in the Korean authorities' ability to provide support.
Global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing the implicit
government support
available to banks may cause downward pressure on the ratings.
The local
regulator is planning to propose a revision to its resolution
framework to add a
bail-in feature toward the end-2016. It remains to be seen how
strong the
language will be and how feasible it will be to enforce a
bail-in in practice.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings on the Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are
sensitive to the
same considerations that might affect KEB Hana's Long-Term IDR,
which is
currently driven by Support Rating Floor.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt (Basel III-compliant Tier 2) affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97 Uisadang dae-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 07327 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.