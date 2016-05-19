(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Korea-based Shinhan
Bank's (Shinhan) Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'.
The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Shinhan's Viability Rating (VR)
at 'a'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect its strong
franchise,
prudent risk appetite, backed by a stable management team and
strong
capitalisation. It also takes into account the bank's
challenging operating
environment, sound loan quality and, like the rest of Korea's
banking system,
modest liquidity and funding profile by international standards
(which is
mitigated by ordinary support from the local authorities).
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued expectation that
Shinhan will
deliver a broadly stable and consistent performance, despite the
challenging
operating environment of slow economic growth and low interest
rates. Shinhan
has taken tighter control on loan growth. This follows its
overall financial
metrics trending slightly downward in 2015 due to its slightly
more aggressive
risk-appetite in 2014 and 2015 than before.
Fitch expects Shinhan's Fitch Core Capital ratio to be back at
around 14% in
about two years, from 13.2% at end-1Q16. Risk-weighted assets
outgrew the bank's
internal capital generation in 2015, partly due to the bank
becoming subjected
to the Basel capital floor, which cut about 40bp in the Fitch
Core Capital
ratio.
Shinhan's precautionary-and-below loan ratio of 1.4% at end-1Q16
was the best
among local peers, with the commercial bank average ratio at
about 2.1%.
Shinhan's loan-book mix is in line with the industry. Commercial
lenders,
including Shinhan, have focused on non-mortgage residential
loans and the
property leasing sector following the buoyant local property
market since
mid-2014.
Shinhan's loans-to-customer deposits ratio has been around 120%
(after adjusting
for loans to and deposits from financial institutions) since
2014. Like local
peers, the bank is highly dependent on foreign-currency
wholesale funding.
However, it has ensured foreign-currency lending is funded by
long-term debt in
accordance with regulatory guidance.
Fitch does not expect Shinhan's underlying profitability to
improve
significantly, due to low interest rates and continued social
and political
pressure on bank margins and fees. Fitch estimates Shinhan's
operating
profits/risk-weighted-assets to be about 1.3% for the next few
years.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's continued
belief of an extremely high probability of support from the
South Korean
government (AA-/Stable), if required. This view is mainly based
on Shinhan's
systemic importance as one of South Korea's largest commercial
banks, holding
13% and 16% of the banking system's total loans and deposits,
respectively.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Shinhan's Basel III compliant Tier 2 debt is rated two notches
below its IDR.
This reflects Fitch's poor recovery expectations due to the
notes' subordinated
status and because they are to be fully and permanently
written-off upon hitting
the point-of-non-viability.
Fitch uses the support-driven IDR or VR, whichever is higher, as
the anchor
rating for Korea's systemically important banks' Tier 2
instruments, including
those for Shinhan. This is because the Tier 2 instruments will
be non-performing
or will reach a point-of-non-viability when the issuing bank
becomes insolvent
or defaults. This is similar to the point at which senior debt
is considered to
be in default and Fitch expects pre-emptive support to be
provided to avoid
insolvency. Shinhan's notes have minimal non-performance risk
relative to its
senior unsecured debt.
For more details on Fitch's approach to rating Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 notes,
see the non-rating action commentary <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=883114">
Fitch: Korean
Basel III Terms Become More Creditor Friendly, dated 26
September 2014.
Shinhan's legacy hybrid securities are rated four notches below
the bank's VR,
in line with Fitch's criteria, to reflect the securities' high
loss-severity
(two notches) and non-performance risk (two notches). These Tier
1 capital
securities have limited flexibility over coupon payments,
despite their
going-concern loss-absorption feature of non-cumulative coupon
deferral, the key
reason for the VR being the anchor rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions about Shinhan's company profile, risk appetite and
capitalisation.
The ratings could be upgraded if there is a sustainable and
significant
improvement in the bank's foreign-currency funding and liquidity
profile.
However, Fitch considers such prospects as remote due to the
challenging
operating environment and Shinhan's negligible foreign-currency
retail deposits.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is a continued increase
in the bank's
risk appetite, including strong loan growth relative to internal
capital
generation or weakened loan quality, leading to erosion of its
capitalisation.
The downside to the IDR would be limited to one notch as the
current Support
Rating Floor for Shinhan is 'A-'.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially
sensitive to any change
in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the
Korean authorities
to provide timely support to the bank. This might arise if there
is a change in
the Korean authorities' ability to provide support.
Furthermore, global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing the
implicit
government support available to banks may cause downward
pressure on the
ratings. The local regulator is planning to propose a revision
to its resolution
framework to add a bail-in feature toward the end-2016. It
remains to be seen
how strong the language will be and how feasible it will be to
enforce a bail-in
in practice.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings on the Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are
sensitive to the
same considerations that might affect Shinhan's Long-Term IDR,
which is
currently driven by VR.
The ratings on the legacy hybrid Tier 1 securities are broadly
sensitive to the
same considerations that might affect Shinhan's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt (Basel III-compliant Tier 2) affirmed at
'BBB+'
Hybrid capital (legacy Tier 1) securities affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang dae-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 07327 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.