(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Korea-based Shinhan Card
Co's (SHC) Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed its Support Rating at '1'. A full list
of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The affirmations reflect Fitch's continued belief of an
extremely high
probability of support for Shinhan Card from its sole owner,
Shinhan Financial
Group (Shinhan Financial).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
SHC's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's expectation that
Shinhan Financial
would extend support to SHC, if needed. Shinhan Financial is
South Korea's
largest financial group by total assets (KRW370trn at end-2015).
Shinhan
Financial does not have a strong ability to support SHC on a
stand-alone basis,
due to its still high common-equity-double-leverage ratio (127%
at end-1Q16).
However, Fitch takes into account potential support to SHC from
Shinhan Bank
(A/Stable), Shinhan Financial's flagship subsidiary, in the
worst case scenario.
SHC is important to the group's strategy and core commercial
banking operations.
Although it accounts for just 6.3% of the group's consolidated
assets, SHC
contributes 25%-30% of Shinhan Financial's net profit. SHC has a
slightly larger
customer base than Shinhan Bank and thus contributes
significantly to the
group's franchise development. It is South Korea's largest
credit card company,
with a 20% share of total transactions in 2015. SHC and Shinhan
Bank complement
each other, especially in originating new customers and
cross-sale of settlement
bank accounts and new credit cards.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued expectation that
the group,
including Shinhan Bank, will remain stable and perform
consistently, despite the
challenging operating environment.
SHC's overall financial profile is strong. Fitch estimates SHC's
operating
return-on-assets, exclusive of one-off gains, to decline to
about 3.0% in 2016,
compared with 3.3% in 2015, mainly due to the merchant fee-cut
by the regulator
in late 2015. SHC's delinquency rate (one-month overdue)
improved to 1.7% at
end-2015, from 2.2% in the previous year. This was due to Korean
authorities'
expansionary and borrower-friendly measures, including a policy
rate-cut. SHC's
debt maturity is reasonably well spread out, with average
maturity of two years.
Fitch expects SHC to maintain its strong capitalisation, with a
Fitch Core
Capital ratio above 25%, compared with 26% at end-2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
SHC's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to any change in
assumptions around
the propensity or ability of Shinhan Financial and Shinhan Bank
to provide
timely support. This might arise if Shinhan Bank's ratings
change or if SHC's
relationship with Shinhan Financial and Shinhan Bank changes.
More evidence that Korean regulators will adopt a consolidated
approach to the
oversight of all entities within the group, coupled with further
significant
improvement to Shinhan Financial's common-equity-double-leverage
ratio or
consolidated capitalisation, could lead to an IDR upgrade on
SHC. Fitch does not
expect Shinhan Financial to engage in large scale M&A.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang dae-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 07327 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
