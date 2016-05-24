(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
assigned a
'A+(tha)' National Long-Term Rating and 'F1(tha)' National
Short-Term Rating to
Siam Makro Public Company Limited (Makro). The Outlook is
Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Food Wholesaler: Makro has been the sole player in
Thailand's
modern-trade food wholesale market for more than 25 years.
Unlike other large
food retailers, Makro's target customers are operators, eg
traditional
retailers; distributors; hotels, restaurants and catering
operators (HORECA) and
institutional customers, which represented about 75% of its
total revenue in
2015.
Low Leverage but Rising: Fitch expects Makro's financial
leverage (measured by
FFO net adjusted leverage) to increase to 1.3x-1.4x over the
next two years as
its aggressive expansion is likely to continue. Makro has
expanded aggressively
after being acquired by CP ALL Public Company Limited (CP ALL,
A+(tha)/Negative)
in mid-2013. Its FFO net adjusted leverage had increased to 1.1x
by end-2015
from a net cash position prior to the acquisition.
Strong Sales Growth: Makro's sales growth is likely to be at a
9%-10% rate per
year over the next two years, driven mainly by new stores opened
in the last two
years and those still to be opened. Makro plans to open about 10
stores per year
in 2016-2017. The growth has also been supported by an expected
recovery in the
domestic economy and continued growth in Thailand's tourism.
Narrow but Stable Margin: Makro's EBITDAR margin is relatively
narrow at
5.5%-6.0% - reflective of its wholesaler operations - compared
with those of
other large food retailers with margins wider than 10%.
Nonetheless, its margin
has low volatility, supported by the defensive nature of its
businesses which
are mainly selling food products. Fitch expects its margin to
hover in a narrow
range of 5.7%-5.9% over the next three years.
Concentration Risk: As a wholesaler, Makro has higher
concentration risk than
other players in the food retail industry in terms of the number
of customers
and stores. In addition, one key customer base - traditional
retailers - is
likely to shrink over the long term, given the continued
transition of
traditional trade to modern trade. However, Makro's strategy to
tap more HORECA
operators should partly help in mitigating this risk.
Strong Brand Recognition: "Makro" is an internationally known
brand in emerging
markets for cash & carry wholesalers. CP ALL has been granted
the right to use
this brand in 11 countries in Asia, including Thailand and
China, by SHV Group
of the Netherland (the former, major shareholder of Makro). This
supports
Makro's medium-term plan to expand into other ASEAN countries.
Makro also owns
several house brands.
Linkage with CP ALL: Makro's National Long-term Rating
incorporates a one-notch
uplift from its standalone credit profile. This is to reflect
Makro's strategic
importance to its 98%-holding parent company, CP ALL, in the
food retail market
both in Thailand and in the region. The Negative Outlook
reflects the Outlook on
CP ALL.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Opening of 10 new large-format stores a year in 2016-2017
- Total sales growth of 9%-10% a year in 2016-2017
- A slight narrowing in the EBITDAR margin to 5.7%-5.9% in
2016-2017
- No capex for offshore expansion in 2016-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to revision
of the Outlook to Stable from Negative include:
- A positive action on CP ALL
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- An aggressive debt-funded investment leading to an increase in
FFO-adjusted
net leverage to above 2.5x on a sustained basis, or
- A deterioration in EBITDAR margin to below 4.5% on a sustained
basis, or
- A negative rating action on CP ALL, or
- Weakening ties with CP ALL.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
