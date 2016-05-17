(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 17 (Fitch) Recent calls by the IMF and Bank of
Italy's Governor,
Ignazio Visco, for greater flexibility for authorities
implementing the EU's
bank resolution and state aid rules raise important issues about
financial
stability in a systemic crisis. However, they are unlikely to
alter our view
that senior bondholders of EU banks cannot rely on sovereign
support, says Fitch
Ratings.
In May 2015 we took rating actions following a review of
sovereign support to
reflect our view that legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives had
substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for
US, Swiss and EU
commercial banks. This led to the downgrade of 48 EU banks and
their
subsidiaries.
The EU's Bank Resolution and Recovery Directive (BRRD) rules
have now been
implemented in almost all EU countries, providing a framework
and minimum set of
tools for dealing with failed banks. The rules include a
presumption that
creditors should bear losses and a provision that a public
recapitalisation of a
failed bank can only come after shareholders and creditors
participate up to a
minimum of 8% of liabilities and own funds. BRRD also requires
institutions to
build up additional loss-absorbing buffers to facilitate orderly
resolution
under so-called 'minimum requirement for own funds and eligible
liabilities'
(MREL) rules. Only a few liabilities are mandatorily excluded
from the scope of
bail-in, such as insured deposits.
Although the framework allows some limited discretionary
exceptions to the
normal rule that creditors should bear losses, recent comments
made by Governor
Visco and the IMF imply greater flexibility could be desirable,
especially
during the period when buffers are built up. A review of the
BRRD is expected by
June 2018.
Governor Visco said that the provision of public support in
systemic bank crises
should not be ruled out when bail-in is insufficient to achieve
resolution
objectives and compromises financial stability instead. He also
said that the
resolution of four small Italian banks, representing 1% of
banking sector
assets, in November 2015 was a "(bad) experience". We think the
write-down of
subordinated debt held by retail investors and the associated
domestic media
coverage weakened retail confidence in bank bonds and may have
undermined
confidence in parts of the banking sector. This led to deposit
outflows from
weaker banks in late 2015 and early 2016. Laws passed in April
in Italy means
some retail investors will now be eligible for partial
compensation.
The BRRD rules allow for precautionary, temporary state
guarantees to be
provided to solvent banks where there is a major threat to
financial stability
and they even permit a "precautionary recapitalisation" by the
government of
banks without triggering resolution. But the latter requires a
stress test or
other assessment to be conducted by the authorities and can only
be provided to
solvent banks. It also needs approval under EU State Aid rules.
Such an approach
was used for two of the major Greek banks in 2015.
It is possible that a review of BRRD could result in a
differentiated approach
to retail investors in bank debt or increased flexibility on the
8% bail-in rule
during the MREL buffer build-up phase. But it is hard to predict
whether a bank
is likely to fail for systemic or idiosyncratic reasons and
difficult to
envisage amendments that would result in Fitch concluding that
extraordinary
sovereign support for all senior bondholders/creditors of most
EU banks had
again become sufficiently likely to reflect in ratings. On that
basis, most EU
banks' Support Ratings would likely remain '5', meaning
extraordinary support is
'possible, but cannot be relied upon' and Support Rating floors
remain 'No
floor'.
Ratings of the majority of EU banks are now driven by their
standalone financial
strength, measured by our Viability Ratings, and not by external
support.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
