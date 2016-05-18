(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
ratings on six
Taiwanese securities companies, namely Oriental Securities
Corporation
(Oriental), Concord Securities Corporation (Concord), Ta Chong
Securities Co.,
Ltd. (Ta Chong), Ta Ching Securities Co., Ltd. (Ta Ching),
Tachan Securities
Co., Ltd (Tachan), and Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. (Horizon).
At the same time,
Fitch has maintained Concord's ratings on Negative Outlook. The
Outlooks of
other five entities are Stable.
Fitch has placed the ratings of Jih Sun Securities Corp., Ltd
(Jih Sun) on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN), and affirmed most of the ratings of
Jih Sun
Financial Holding Co., Ltd (JSFH) and Jih Sun International Bank
(JSIB). A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and NATIONAL RATINGS
Oriental, Concord, Ta Chong, Ta Ching, Tachan and Horizon are
the smaller
securities firms in Taiwan. They face bigger challenges than
their larger
domestic peers from negative structural change in Taiwan's
brokerage market.
This is because they lack economies of scale in brokerage, and
rely on
proprietary trading for profit.
We expect the smaller firms to report net losses more
frequently. Pressure on
brokerage-related revenue continues due to a sustained decline
in market
turnover and commission rates. Trading profits are challenging
against
heightened, unexpected market volatility. That said, we believe
the overall
credit profile of the smaller firms rated by Fitch remains
generally in check,
underpinned by their healthy balance sheets that exhibit strong
loss-absorption
and adequate liquidity.
Oriental, rated highest among the smaller companies at 'BBB-',
demonstrates
consistently strong capital strength, an intention to limit use
of debt
borrowing, and a restrained appetite for trading. Nevertheless,
the company has
a trading-focused business model and a weaker risk-adjusted
return among local
peers.
Concord is rated 'BB+', reflecting its relatively diversified
franchise among
similarly sized local peers, although it has below-average
capital and liquidity
positions due to higher reliance on short-term repos to fund its
larger,
long-term bond investments. This has left its credit profile
more vulnerable to
stock-market volatility and to market and liquidity risks, as
reflected in the
Negative Outlook.
The ratings affirmations of Ta Chong, Ta Ching and Tachan at
'BB' or 'BBB+(twn)'
and Horizon at 'BBB(twn) are based on their generally stable
credit profiles,
which are underpinned by their consistently low leverage and
Fitch's expectation
of their ability to maintain sound capital buffers, liquid
portfolios and
high-quality collateral backing repo funding. That said, Horizon
is rated lower,
taking into account its weaker and more volatile earnings, and
higher market
risk appetite.
Jih Sun's ratings are placed on RWN because the agency is
re-assessing the
group's credit profile. It is highly likely that we would shift
our approach to
analyse the group's consolidated profile and assign common
ratings to all group
entities - including Jih Sun, JSFH and JSIB - instead of
currently using Jih Sun
as an anchor to the ratings of JSFH and JSIB. This is based on
our belief that
all three entities have a high correlation of default,
considering that they are
likely to extend support to one another. The downward pressure
on Jih Sun comes
from JSIB being a potential drag on the group's overall profile,
particularly in
terms of JSIB's weaker franchise - despite adequate asset
quality and
capitalisation.
VR: only for JSIB
JSIB's VR would be driven by the consolidated profile of the
group, based on the
potential new approach mentioned earlier. JSIB's VR is on Rating
Watch Positive
(RWP) as we expect the bank to benefit from ordinary support
from the group. The
bank is likely to benefit in particular from the group's overall
capital and
funding fungibility and sharing of the Jih Sun's stronger
franchise and better
internal capital generation.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
JSIB's non-Basel III-compliant subordinated bond is rated one
notch below the
issuer's National Long-Term Rating to reflect its subordinated
status and the
absence of going-concern loss-absorption features. JSIB's
Taiwanese Basel III
Tier 2 (B3T2) capital is rated two notches below the issuer's
anchor rating,
comprising zero notching for non-performance risk and two
notches for loss
severity. Wider notching than Fitch's base case of one notch
reflects the poor
recovery prospects for Taiwanese B3T2 debt at the point of
non-viability or
government receivership. Taiwan's authorities would only move a
bank into
insolvency administration when it reaches a very low capital
level or a 2%
capital adequacy ratio, reducing the recovery prospects for B3T2
debt. The above
notching practices are in accordance with Fitch's criteria on
rating bank
regulatory capital and similar securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
For Concord, triggers for a ratings downgrade include rising
risk appetite for
stock trading and further significant expansion in bond
investments, which lead
to a weakened capital profile. An Outlook revision to Stable is
likely if
Concord could manage to moderate its appetite for trading,
reduce its leverage
and strengthen its capitalisation.
Ratings upside for the other smaller securities firms is
limited, unless they
demonstrate a sustained improvement in earnings quality - most
likely through a
larger and more diversified franchise - which is unlikely in the
short to medium
term. Conversely, sustained weak earnings and a sharp increase
in risk appetite
resulting in significant deterioration in capitalisation may
trigger negative
rating action.
Under the common rating approach that is to be taken, the IDRs
and National
Ratings of Jih Sun, JSFH and JSIB would be most sensitive to the
group's ability
to maintain its securities franchise to underpin the group's
overall credit
profile.
VR: only for JSIB
Under the new approach, JSIB's VR would move in tandem with the
group's overall
long-term IDR. Any change in the assessment of the consolidated
profile of the
group is to trigger similar rating action.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Any rating action on JSIB could trigger a similar move on its
debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Jih Sun
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; placed on RWN
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at'F3'; placed on RWN
National Long-Term Rating at 'A(twn)'; placed on RWN
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1(twn)'; placed on RWN
JSFH:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
JSIB:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Viability Rating at 'bb'; placed on RWP
Subordinated debt (non-Basel III-compliant) rating affirmed at
'BBB+(twn)'
Subordinated debt (Basel III Tier 2 capital) rating affirmed at
'BBB(twn)'
Oriental:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Concord:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
maintained on Negative
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook
maintained on Negative
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Horizon:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F3(twn)'
Ta Chong:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Ta Ching:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Tachan:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Concord, Ta Ching and Ta Chong)
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Shirley Hsu (Oriental)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM (Tachan)
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Clark Wu (Jih Sun, JSFH, JSIB and Horizon)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Secondary Analysts
Cherry Huang, CFA (Oriental, Concord, Horizon, Ta Chong, Ta
Ching and Tachan)
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM (Jih Sun, JSFH and JSIB)
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004656
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.