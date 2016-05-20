(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Compagnie
francaise
d'assurance pour le commerce exterieur's, Coface North America
Insurance
Company's and Coface Re SA's (together Coface) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'AA-'. The issuers are major insurance entities under
Coface group.
Fitch has also affirmed Compagnie francaise d'assurance pour le
commerce
exterieur 's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
COFACE SA's
Long-Term IDR at 'A+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlooks
on all ratings
are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the
end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect the strong market position and
geographical
diversification of Coface in credit insurance, its solid
solvency, a stable
earnings profile and its adequate financial flexibility.
Offsetting these
strengths is Coface's limited size and diversification by
product for a 'AA-'
rated insurer.
Coface is the third-largest credit insurer worldwide. The group
holds an
estimated 20% market share and operates in 67 countries. At
end-2015, Coface
reported gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR1.27bn, compared
with an industry
total of around EUR6bn.
Coface's capitalisation is supportive of the ratings. At
end-2015 Coface's
regulatory Solvency I margin was 650% and the Solvency II ratio
was 147%
(calculated according to the standard formula). The lower
Solvency II position
compared with Solvency I reflects higher capital charges for
non-life
underwriting risk (around EUR1bn before diversification by
product and geography
compared with EUR1.3bn GWP). Operating leverage (net premium
written to equity)
also was strong at 0.6x.
Fitch takes a positive view of the contingent equity line (CEL)
Coface put in
place in February 2016 to protect its solvency in the event of
extreme adverse
events. The CEL is a capital structure that automatically
triggers a capital
increase if certain triggers are hit.
Coface's total financing and commitments ratio, a measure of
debt and debt-like
obligations, was fairly high at 1.6x at end-2015. Debt was used
mostly to fund
the group's factoring operations. Coface's financial leverage
ratio (FLR) -
which excludes factoring assets - was 18%, in line with 2014's,
following the
issue of subordinated notes in March 2014. The ratio is in line
with the 'AA'
IFS median and Fitch does not expect Coface to raise additional
financial debt
in the near future.
Coface's risk profile is adequate despite the close correlation
of the group's
activities with the economy. The group benefits from its
flexibility to adjust
the terms and conditions of its policies and largely focuses on
short-tail
business. In addition, Coface continues to manage underwriting
limits for
certain countries that are exposed to high frequency claims.
Underwriting performance remains strong, as reflected in a net
combined ratio of
83.1% at end-2015 (end-2014: 79.7%). Reserve developments have
been favourable
since 2009. In 2015, Coface reported net income of EUR126m
(2014: EUR125m) and
the Fitch-calculated return on equity was 7.3%, in line with
2014's. Despite the
volatility embedded in credit insurers' business, Coface has a
stable earnings
profile.
Coface's financial flexibility is adequate, with access to
external financing,
such as operating debt, commitments received from banks and the
EUR100m CEL.
Fitch views Coface's reinsurance programme as effective in
reducing earnings
volatility during financial turbulence.
Coface maintains a prudent investment strategy, holding a large
portion of its
assets in cash to meet short-term obligations and to limit
investment risk. The
credit quality of Coface's bond portfolio is strong.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if Coface's net premiums
written-to-equity ratio
increases to 1.1x, the FLR increases to 25% or the combined
ratio increases to
above 100%, over a sustained period.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, given Coface's
limited size and
product range compared with larger, higher rated insurers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Compagnie Francaise d'Assurance pour le Commerce Exterieur:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'
COFACE SA:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt affirmed at A-
Coface North America Insurance Company:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Coface Finanz GmbH:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Coface Re SA:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
E14 5GN London
Secondary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3035 1808
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
