(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Compagnie francaise d'assurance pour le commerce exterieur's, Coface North America Insurance Company's and Coface Re SA's (together Coface) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. The issuers are major insurance entities under Coface group. Fitch has also affirmed Compagnie francaise d'assurance pour le commerce exterieur 's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and COFACE SA's Long-Term IDR at 'A+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlooks on all ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect the strong market position and geographical diversification of Coface in credit insurance, its solid solvency, a stable earnings profile and its adequate financial flexibility. Offsetting these strengths is Coface's limited size and diversification by product for a 'AA-' rated insurer. Coface is the third-largest credit insurer worldwide. The group holds an estimated 20% market share and operates in 67 countries. At end-2015, Coface reported gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR1.27bn, compared with an industry total of around EUR6bn. Coface's capitalisation is supportive of the ratings. At end-2015 Coface's regulatory Solvency I margin was 650% and the Solvency II ratio was 147% (calculated according to the standard formula). The lower Solvency II position compared with Solvency I reflects higher capital charges for non-life underwriting risk (around EUR1bn before diversification by product and geography compared with EUR1.3bn GWP). Operating leverage (net premium written to equity) also was strong at 0.6x. Fitch takes a positive view of the contingent equity line (CEL) Coface put in place in February 2016 to protect its solvency in the event of extreme adverse events. The CEL is a capital structure that automatically triggers a capital increase if certain triggers are hit. Coface's total financing and commitments ratio, a measure of debt and debt-like obligations, was fairly high at 1.6x at end-2015. Debt was used mostly to fund the group's factoring operations. Coface's financial leverage ratio (FLR) - which excludes factoring assets - was 18%, in line with 2014's, following the issue of subordinated notes in March 2014. The ratio is in line with the 'AA' IFS median and Fitch does not expect Coface to raise additional financial debt in the near future. Coface's risk profile is adequate despite the close correlation of the group's activities with the economy. The group benefits from its flexibility to adjust the terms and conditions of its policies and largely focuses on short-tail business. In addition, Coface continues to manage underwriting limits for certain countries that are exposed to high frequency claims. Underwriting performance remains strong, as reflected in a net combined ratio of 83.1% at end-2015 (end-2014: 79.7%). Reserve developments have been favourable since 2009. In 2015, Coface reported net income of EUR126m (2014: EUR125m) and the Fitch-calculated return on equity was 7.3%, in line with 2014's. Despite the volatility embedded in credit insurers' business, Coface has a stable earnings profile. Coface's financial flexibility is adequate, with access to external financing, such as operating debt, commitments received from banks and the EUR100m CEL. Fitch views Coface's reinsurance programme as effective in reducing earnings volatility during financial turbulence. Coface maintains a prudent investment strategy, holding a large portion of its assets in cash to meet short-term obligations and to limit investment risk. The credit quality of Coface's bond portfolio is strong. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be downgraded if Coface's net premiums written-to-equity ratio increases to 1.1x, the FLR increases to 25% or the combined ratio increases to above 100%, over a sustained period. An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, given Coface's limited size and product range compared with larger, higher rated insurers. 