(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 18 (Fitch) Poland's reliance on rapid GDP growth to
meet fiscal
targets, and potential political pressure on the government to
deliver on
electoral promises, mean that any economic slowdown, such as
that seen in first
quarter of 2016, increases fiscal risks, Fitch Ratings says.
The Polish government's 2016 Convergence Programme submitted to
the European
Commission at end-April, which covers fiscal policy for the
period 2016-2019,
forecasts the fiscal deficit will rise to 2.9% of GDP in 2017
from 2.6% in 2016
and 2015. One-off revenues from LTE spectrum auctions (worth
0.5% of GDP in
2016) will not be available from 2017. The Programme relies on
GDP growth of
3.8% in 2016, 3.9% in 2017 and 4.0% in 2018, along with
improving tax compliance
and VAT reform, to support revenues as expenditure rises, and
keep the deficit
below the Stability and Growth Pact's (SGP) 3% of GDP limit.
We expect slightly higher deficits, at 2.8% in 2016 and 3.0% in
2017, based on
our lower GDP and tax growth assumptions. GDP growth will remain
strong, but we
have revised down our forecast to 3.2% in 2016 from 3.5%
following a weak Q116
(Eurostat said on Friday that the Polish economy contracted 0.1%
q/q). We
forecast GDP growth at 3.5% in 2017 and 2018. Potential policy
adjustments to
deliver on electoral promises constitute another risk.
The Convergence Programme's fiscal baseline does not include the
impact of
government pledges to lower the retirement age and increase the
income tax
threshold, which have not yet been implemented. However, it
estimates their
potential costs in 2017 at respectively 0.4% and 0.2% of GDP.
Compliance with
the government's own deficit targets would therefore require
offsetting
measures, one of which could be the cancellation of the already
legislated cut
in VAT which is projected to cost 0.4% of GDP in 2017.
Compliance with the SGP's deficit criterion is an important
benchmark for Fitch
in assessing the Polish authorities' fiscal stance. Indications
that its
relevance as a fiscal anchor was weakening would be a credit
negative signal. We
believe there are strong incentives for the government to comply
and avoid the
risk of a new Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP). Poland exited
the EDP in 2015
and reopening it would damage policy credibility and potentially
result in
financial sanctions via reduced disbursement of EU funds, which
have been a key
driver of Poland's economic growth since EU accession in 2004.
Meanwhile, this month's large demonstration in Warsaw against
the ruling Law and
Justice (PiS) party is a reminder that the more confrontational
governing style
since the 2015 election, notably over the functioning of the
Constitutional
Tribunal, has increased the polarisation of Polish society and
could fuel
political instability. Along with a deterioration in relations
with some key
economic partners in the European Union, this raises risks to
the investment and
macro outlooks.
When we affirmed Poland's 'A-'/Stable rating in January, we
identified
relaxation of the fiscal stance that worsens the government debt
trajectory, or
a weakening of policy credibility or economic performance, as
triggers for a
possible negative rating action.
Contact:
Arnaud Louis
Director
Sovereigns
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 203 530 1623
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.