MOSCOW, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest
edition of the
'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The issue (available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above)
includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 April 2016, as well as changes
during March 2016
and since 1 January 2016
- Profit and loss statements for 3M16 and 2015 with associated
ratios
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 3M16 for the main
state-related,
privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
- Special report on the main changes to the figures and trends
in the Russian
banking system in 1Q16
Fitch notes the following key developments in March 2016:
Sector corporate loans nominally dropped RUB1.5trn (-4%), but
grew marginally by
RUB51bn (0.1%) after adjusting for a 10% rouble appreciation
against the US
dollar. Notable growth was seen at Credit Bank of Moscow (CBOM,
RUB41bn, 5%),
Russian Agricultural Bank (RUB32bn, 2.2%) and Bank Rossiya
(RUB20bn, 7%), while
the biggest decrease was at VTB (RUB118bn, -2.4%).
Retail loans nominally contracted by RUB53bn (-0.5%) or by only
RUB15bn (-0.1%)
after adjusting for the FX effect. The growth was mainly in
state-owned Sberbank
(RUB17bn, 0.4%) and VTB24 (RUB18bn, 1.2%). Among retail banks
only Tinkoff grew,
by 1.5%. The books of Russian Standard and Orient Express
contracted 4%-7%,
partially due to write-offs or sales of bad debts, while Home
Credit, OTP and
Rencredit deleveraged by 1%-3%.
Customer funding (excluding that from government entities)
decreased RUB1.7trn
in nominal terms (-3.3%), but grew RUB487bn (1%), after
adjusting for exchange
rate effects. The latter figure comprised inflows of both
corporate and retail
deposits of RUB249bn (0.9%) and RUB238bn (1.1%), respectively.
The biggest
FX-adjusted increase of corporate funds was seen in Sberbank
(RUB300bn, 4%),
Unicredit (RUB154bn, 21%), Promsvyaz (RUB42bn, 7.7%) and CBOM
(RUB29bn, 3.6%).
At the same time, considerable outflows were reported by VTB
Group (RUB82bn,
-1.5%), Globex (RUB24bn, - 29%,), Ak Bars (RUB18bn, -8.8%) and
Alfa-Bank
(RUB36bn, -4.5%). The outflow at Globex was mostly pension money
due to the bank
not qualifying for a new rating requirement by the Central Bank
of Russia (CBR)
of maximum two notches below the sovereign. Since the CBR
postponed this
requirement until October Globex's funding outflows have
stopped.
State funding nominally decreased by RUB191bn (-3.4%), or by a
smaller RUB47bn
(-0.9%) net of exchange rate movements. Repayments of RUB327bn
to the Finance
Ministry and FX repo funding repayments of RUB189bn to CBR were
largely offset
by RUB193bn of new borrowings from regional and other budgets,
an increase of
RUB234bn of rouble repo funding from the CBR and receipt of a
further RUB42bn
from other government entities.
The increase in CBR rouble funding was solely due to VTB, as it
substituted most
of the RUB283bn it repaid to the Finance Ministry. We expect the
repayment of
the CBR rouble funding to continue, with the sector paying down
most of the
outstanding amount by end-3Q16 and starting to accumulate excess
rouble
liquidity. We believe the CBR is concerned about the potential
impact on
inflation if banks use this liquidity too quickly to issue new
loans, and is
therefore considering various options to sterilise liquidity
(eg. in April-May
it reportedly sold sovereign bonds to the banks).
CBR FX funding decreased by USD3bn to USD16bn in March, largely
due to
repayments by B&N Bank, Russian Standard, Sovcombank and
Promsvyaz (each repaid
USD0.3bn-USD0.5bn during the month). Almost USD14bn of the
remaining outstanding
sector FX borrowing from the CBR was utilised by Otkritie, of
which about
USD11bn was used to buy approximately 74% of the Russian
Eurobond issue due in
2030. The unwinding of this transaction in the foreseeable
future is unlikely,
in our view, as it may the hamper sovereign's borrowing plans,
and we expect the
FX funding of Otkritie to be rolled over.
The sector reported a RUB12bn net profit in March (1.9%
annualised ROAE).
Sberbank alone earned RUB41bn (20% ROAE) but also recognised
negative RUB17bn
adjustments to past years' earnings directly in equity. The rest
of the sector,
after taking into account negative RUB29bn of adjustments to
past years'
earnings recorded a loss of RUB58bn (ROAE -9%).
Considerable losses were reported by Alfa-Bank (RUB11bn, -5% of
end-February
equity, mainly due to currency losses) and Jugra-Bank
(impairment-driven
RUB23bn, -90%, fully compensated by shareholders' aid). Among
retail banks, Home
Credit and OTP respectively recorded considerable profits of
2.6% and 1.7% of
end-February equity. Tinkoff was marginally above break even,
while others
(Russian Standard, Orient Express and OTP) lost 1%-5% of
end-February equity.
The weighted average capital ratios of the sampled banks
improved 30bps-50bps in
March, due to the 10% rouble appreciation causing a deflation of
FX
risk-weighted assets. The core tier 1 ratio (N1.1) increased by
44bps to 8.1%
(minimum 4.5%), tier 1 (N1.2) by 46bps to 8.4% (minimum 6%) and
total capital
ratio (N1.0) by 36bps to 12.4%.
We estimate that current capital buffers (excluding potential
future profits) of
48 of the sampled banks (excluding already failed and rescued
banks, and those
not reporting capital ratios) are sufficient to absorb potential
loan losses
equal to less than 5% of loans, and six could absorb less than
1%. The latter
are VTB24, Leto Bank, Pervobank, MDM, UBRIR and Moscow
Industrial bank.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 82
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
