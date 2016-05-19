(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks Datawatch 1Q16 here MOSCOW, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published "Kazakh Banks Datawatch 1Q16", consisting of key data from banks' regulatory financial statements and disclosures sourced primarily from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The 1Q16 report consists of data in pdf and Excel formats, charts and Fitch commentary, and covers 27 of the sector's 35 banks, comprising 99% of the system assets. Kazakh banks saw a sharp 4% fall of retail lending and a 2% growth of corporate lending in 1Q16 in a difficult operating environment. Emerging de-dollarisation of deposits and a moderate oil prices recovery should help boost lending activities in the near future. Non-performing loans edged up to 10.7% of gross loans at end-1Q16, from 10.1% at end-4Q15, still only partially capturing the total problem exposures in the sector. Reserve coverage was at a moderate 9.6% of gross loans at end-1Q16. Sector core Tier I ratio increased 0.3pp in 1Q16 to 12.4% due to limited loan growth, slight tenge appreciation and improved profit generation (15% ROAE; annualised), helped by low provisioning charges (2% of average loans; annualised). Liquidity buffers remain high, also helped by fresh tenge inflows due to conversions of foreign-currency deposits and state funding injections into the system. Conversions into tenge have potentially helped to offset the impact of swap expirations in 1Q16. Fitch expects the NBK to roll over swaps, if required, to allow banks to close open currency positions. However, continued de-dollarisation could reduce rolled-over volumes. The recent downgrade of Kazakhstan's sovereign ratings (see 'Fitch Downgrades Kazakhstan to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable', dated April 29, 2016) had a neutral effect on most banks' already low ratings (mostly, in the 'b' category). The 1Q16 report and previous commentaries are available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Roman Kornev Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.