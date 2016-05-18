(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Georgia (BoG,
BB-/Stable/bb-), TBC Bank (BB-/Stable/bb-), ProCredit Bank
(Georgia) (PCBG,
BB/Stable/bb-), Basisbank (Basis, B/Stable/b), Cartu Bank
(Cartu, B+/Stable/b+)
and Halyk Bank Georgia (HBG, BB-/Stable). Fitch has also
upgraded Liberty Bank
(LB) to 'B+' from 'B' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of
rating actions is
attached at the end of this rating action commentary.
The upgrade of LB reflects the improved profitability of the
bank, while
maintaining adequate capitalisation and sound asset quality
metrics. The
affirmation of other banks' ratings reflects their strong
franchises (BoG, TBC),
generally solid capitalisation (more significant at Cartu),
sound profitability,
ample liquidity and still healthy asset quality metrics (weaker
at Cartu),
despite high lending dollarisation and the depreciation of the
lari in 2015 (by
27%, which was lower than most CIS economies).
The Stable Outlooks on all bank ratings reflect Fitch's view
that the banks'
solid profitability and capital buffers should be sufficient to
cover potential
moderate deterioration of asset quality, while a more severe
stress is unlikely,
as reflected in the Stable Outlook on the 'BB-' sovereign
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS (IDR) AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The IDRs of BoG, TBC, LB, Cartu and Basis are driven by their
intrinsic
strengths, as reflected by their Viability Ratings (VRs).
The IDRs of PCBG and HBG are driven by moderate probability of
support for these
entities from the banks' majority shareholders, ProCredit
Holding AG & Co. KGaA
(PCH, BBB/Stable) and Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (HBK, BB/Stable).
BoG's senior debt rating is driven by the bank's IDR.
VIABILITY RATINGS
BoG (bb-)
BoG has a high loan book dollarisation (68%), which however is
typical for the
market, while the share of naturally hedged borrowers is
limited. However, asset
quality metrics are healthy, as reflected in a low 2.8% of
non-performing loans
(NPLs, over 90 days overdue), in addition to 1.2% of
restructured loans, which
together were 87% covered by reserves.
The bank's profitability has been stable through the cycle; in
2015 return on
average equity (ROAE) was high at 18%. BoG's solid
pre-impairment profitability
was sufficient to cover 9% of credit losses in 2015, in addition
to the bank's
moderate capital buffer, allowing it to absorb a further 3% of
potential losses,
before breaching the regulatory capital ratios. Fitch Core
Capital ratio (FCC)
at end-2015 was high at 17.3%, albeit down from 22% at end-2014.
The decline in
capitalisation was driven by the reorganisation of the BGEO
Group, as a result
of which a number of subsidiaries were deconsolidated from BoG.
Fitch also
considers the bank's sound liquidity cushion, which at end-2M16
covered 36% of
customer deposits. Refinancing risks are manageable; BoG's
USD360m Eurobond
matures in 2017 and accounts for 12% of the bank's funding.
TBC (bb-)
TBC's asset quality metrics deteriorated as restructured loans
rose to 4.8% of
total loans at end-2015 from 3.2% at end-2014. At the same time
reported NPLs
were low at 1%. Total problem loans were 73% covered by
reserves, which is
adequate, in Fitch's view. Loan book dollarisation was high at
65%, in line with
the market average.
TBC showed strong profitability metrics through the cycle with a
high 19.9% ROAE
in 2015. The bank's capitalisation is robust, as reflected in a
high 22.4% FCC
at end-2015. Equity buffer was sufficient to cover additional
5.7% of potential
credit losses, before breaching regulatory capital ratios, in
addition to
sizeable pre-impairment profits, which allowed it to absorb a
further 7.5% of
losses.
Liquidity position is healthy with liquid assets covering a high
26% of customer
accounts at end-2015, while refinancing risks are manageable.
PCBG (bb-)
PCBG's restructured exposures were high at 12% of gross loans in
2015. The
restructured loans resulted from local currency devaluation in
2015, as the
share of foreign currency-denominated loans was 83% of PCBG's
loan book -
significantly higher than the sector average of 65%. Reported
NPLs, on the other
hand, remained at 2.3% of gross loans at end-2015 and were fully
covered by
reserves.
Regulatory capitalisation declined in 2015 but was sufficient to
provision for
an additional 1.3% of gross loans at end-2015. Pre-impairment
profitability was
solid, allowing the bank to absorb a further 5% of potential
credit losses.
The rating also factors in the bank's robust corporate
governance and fairly
conservative risk management, in line with the ProCredit group
of banks.
LB (b+)
LB reported 2% of individually impaired loans at end-2015, while
above 90 days
overdue loans, which were not classified as individually
impaired, comprised
additional 5% of gross loans. These were 118% covered by
reserves.
LB's credit losses in retail loan book (defined as the increase
in all loans
overdue by over 90 days, plus write-offs, divided by the average
performing
loans) increased only moderately to 4.6% in 2015 (3.6% in 2014),
which is
significantly below the break-even level of about 10%. Also
positively the level
of foreign currency-denominated loans is low at 3.8%. The bank's
capital buffer
was moderate at end-1Q16, allowing the bank to additionally
provision for up to
2.7% of gross loans.
Some uncertainty exists over the bank's future strategy and
governance, as a
majority stake in the bank is now controlled by three private
individuals,
following the foreclosure of pledged shares.
CARTU (b+)
Asset quality is weak, although NPLs declined to 9% at end-2015
from 11% at
end-2014, and were 84% covered by reserves. This was partially
due to several
recoveries in legacy exposures originated in 2011. Profitability
metrics remain
volatile through the cycle; Cartu reported a high 21% ROAE in
2015, up sharply
from 7% in 2014.
Cartu's capitalisation is viewed as strong by Fitch (despite the
recent negative
trend due to 21% FX-adjusted growth in 2015), allowing the bank
to reserve 9% of
its gross loans without breaching the regulatory capital ratios.
The
subordinated debt contributed by the shareholder, equal to 13.7%
of
risk-weighted assets, provides solid additional loss-absorption
capacity, equal
to about 21% of gross loans.
BASIS (b)
Basis's NPLs rose to 2.3% of end-2015 gross loans from 1.1% at
end-2014, fully
covered by reserves. The moderate asset quality deterioration
was largely driven
by rapid growth and the devaluation of the lari.
Profitability metrics are adequate with 15% ROAE in 2015, albeit
the bank's NIMs
are generally weaker than at other Fitch-rated banks, due to the
lower interest
rates the bank offers on its loans to capture market share. Low
impairment
charges, which accounted for 14% of pre-impairment profit,
supported overall
profitability.
Capitalisation is strong; the bank could provision 16% of its
gross loans at
end-2015. However, the robust capitalisation should be viewed in
light of the
bank's rapid growth.
Related-party funding comprised high 29% of customer accounts at
end-2015, down
from 38% at end-2014. Liquidity buffer is reasonable, in Fitch's
view, allowing
the bank to sustain an outflow of 38% of third-party customer
accounts at
end-2015.
HBG
Fitch does not assign a VR to HBG because of its small size,
high management and
operational integration with HBK, and significant reliance on
parent funding.
SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of BoG's, TBC's and LB's '4' Support Ratings and
'B' Support
Rating Floors (SRFs) reflects Fitch's view of the limited
probability of support
being available from the Georgian government, in case of need.
This is because,
although the authorities would likely have a high propensity to
support these
banks in light of their systemic importance/social function, the
ability to
provide support, especially in foreign currency, may be
constrained due to the
big size of the banks relative to sovereign reserves.
Cartu's and Basis's Support Rating of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor'
reflect the two
banks' limited systemic importance, and consequently Fitch's
view that state
support cannot be relied upon.
PCBG's and HBG's Support Rating of '3' reflects Fitch's view
that their parents'
propensity to provide support to their subsidiaries is high, but
in the case of
PCBG its ability to receive and utilise this support could be
restricted by
transfer and convertibility risks, as reflected in Georgia's
Country Ceiling of
'BB'.
The one-notch differential between HBK's and HBG's IDRs reflects
the
cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship, and
the so far
limited track record and contribution of the Georgian subsidiary
to overall
group performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating upside of BoG, TBC and PCBG is limited, as the former two
are already at
the same level as the sovereign, while the latter is constrained
by the Country
Ceiling. LB's, Basis's and Cartu's ratings could benefit from an
extended track
record of profitable growth, while maintaining reasonable asset
quality metrics
and strengthening their franchises.
The downgrades of IDRs and VRs of BoG, TBC, LB, Basis and Cartu,
as well as the
VR of PCBG, may result from further rapid growth or a marked
deterioration asset
quality, leading to a substantial weakening of the banks'
capitalisation.
PCBG's and HBG's Long-term IDRs are sensitive to changes in
Fitch's assessment
of support from their shareholders. PCBG's Long-term IDRs are
also sensitive to
a change in Georgia's Country Ceiling.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Georgia
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at 4
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
TBC Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
ProCredit Bank (Georgia)
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
JSC Liberty Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b+' from 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Cartu Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
JSC Basisbank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor'
Halyk Bank Georgia
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
