Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' rating with a Stable
Outlook on the
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's (CIBC; 'AA-'/'F1+'; Outlook
Stable)
legislative mortgage covered bonds following Fitch's annual
review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CIBC's LEGISLATIVE MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS: The 'AAA' rating of
CIBC's
legislative mortgage covered bonds is based on the issuer's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', Fitch's unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of '3'
(moderate high risk) and the program's contractual asset
percentage (AP) of
92.4% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis which
provides more
protection than the 93% 'AAA' breakeven AP. The current
contractual AP supports
the rating on an 'AAA' probability of default (PD) basis.
The 93% AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralization
(OC) of 7.5% is driven by the cover pool's credit loss component
of 7.5%,
followed by the asset disposal loss of 4%. The cash flow
valuation component
leads to a lower 'AAA' breakeven OC by 1.7%. The 7.5% 'AAA'
credit loss
represents the impact on the breakeven OC from the 15.4%
weighted average (WA)
default rate and the 54.4% WA average recovery rate for the
mortgage cover
assets. The breakeven AP considers whether timely payments are
met in an 'AA'
scenario and tests for recoveries given default of at least 91%
in an 'AAA'
scenario, this is why the sum of the breakeven OC drivers is
higher than CIBC's
AAA breakeven OC.
Under the current Canadian banking legislation bail-in is not an
explicit
provision; therefore, in Fitch's view, the IDR remains a
satisfactory indicator
of the likelihood that the recourse against the cover pool would
be enforced,
and no IDR uplift is applicable.
Canadian covered bond program documents include a feature called
the Selected
Assets Required Amount (SARA) clause, which places some
conditions on the sale
of assets in the event of an issuer default. Fitch has
considered the impact of
this clause by modelling an issuer default in each of the first
six quarters and
in every quarter with a covered bond maturity date to ensure
that OC would be
sufficient for all possible sale periods under a given rating
scenario.
There may be some scenarios not considered in Fitch's current
analysis of the
SARA clause in Canadian covered bond programs. Fitch is
currently in the process
of fine-tuning its approach to the SARA clause. Following this
review, expected
to be completed in the third quarter of this year, Fitch will
re-run the cash
flow modelling on these programs to evaluate any impact on the
break-even AP for
the ratings.
Lastly, CIBC's program documents contain rating agency removal
language (RRL),
which allows the issuer to remove a rating agency and rating
agency specific
language from legal documents without consulting bondholders
even if bondholders
may see this as materially prejudicial to their interests. For
example, if
CIBC's ratings were downgraded by Fitch below 'A/F1' and CIBC
chose to remove
Fitch's rating then this would also mean the removal of minimum
Fitch rating
thresholds in respect of the account bank, cash manager deposit
rating and
servicer deposit threshold rating below which there is currently
a contractual
obligation to pursue certain remedies to protect against
counterparty risk. This
would mean a counterparty could remain in its role without
pursuing any form of
remedy in the event that the counterparty's Fitch rating fell
below the
currently specified minimum Fitch rating thresholds. If Fitch's
rating is
removed from the transaction, then Fitch may choose either to
(i) withdraw its
rating; or (ii) maintain its rating provided there is sufficient
information for
it to do so. In both cases, Fitch would reflect the removal of
this contractual
obligation to protect against counterparty risk in its rating
opinion (in the
case of withdrawal prior to the rating being withdrawn). This
could lead to the
ratings of the notes being capped at the level of the
counterparty's rating,
with any notes rated above this level being downgraded.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) CIBC's IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to
'A-' or below;
or (ii) the number of notches represented by the D-Cap is
reduced to 0; or (iii)
the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of 93.0%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
other factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding
covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of
new issuance.
Therefore, the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
