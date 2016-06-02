(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Tethered to
Macroeconomic Factors
NEW YORK, June 02 (Fitch) Two pre-eminent economic factors will
go a long way
towards dictating performance for U.S. REITs for the remainder
of 2016,
according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.
Fitch investigated the relationship between key macro indicators
like GDP and
unemployment to annual changes in same store net operating
income. Among the
notable conclusions Fitch drew from its analysis were that
meaningful
differences in cyclicality between REIT property types exist.
'There are
significantly greater peak-to-trough changes over the course of
the business
cycle in certain sectors than others,' said Managing Director
Steven Marks. 'For
example, multifamily same store net operating income growth is
more volatile
than retail given the sector's one-year leases.'
Another conclusion Fitch derived was that macro indicators are
strongly
correlated over time with changes in SSNOI. For instance,
Fitch's SSNOI growth
estimates for office and multifamily incorporate changing supply
because supply
appears to be relatively more strongly correlated to these
sectors' SSNOI
growth. Additionally, lagged variations of the key metrics
generally produced
the best results, though optimal lags varied depending on
property type. For
example, the retail sector utilized relatively shorter lags than
the office
sector.
As to how Fitch's analysis figures into the general health of
REITs heading into
the second half of the year, the short answer is 'more of the
same'. Fitch
expects commercial real estate fundamentals to stay healthy in
2016 and cap
rates to increase modestly, primarily for lower physical and/or
market quality
assets. Drilling down into specific property types, the outlook
is optimistic
for multifamily and office and less so for industrial, with
retail yielding more
of a mixed bag.
'U.S. REITs: Portfolio Performance Tethered to Macroeconomic
Factors' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above
link.
