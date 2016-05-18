(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vietnam's
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook.
The issue
ratings on Vietnam's senior unsecured Foreign- and
Local-Currency bonds are also
affirmed at 'BB-'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BB-' and
the Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Vietnam's IDRs with a Stable Outlook reflects
the following
key rating drivers:
The ratings reflect its strong macroeconomic performance and
favourable
medium-term growth prospects against high public debt, low
foreign-reserve
buffers, and relatively weak structural indicators.
Fitch estimates the 2015 budget deficit to have fallen to 5.8%
of GDP, down from
6.2% in 2014, based on the agency's adjusted measure that more
closely aligns
fiscal accounts with the Government Finance Statistics (GFS)
standard. Fiscal
revenues outperformed by approximately 2.0% of GDP in 2015 due
to strong growth
in domestic tax collection. We anticipate the majority of the
2015 revenue
outperformance to be carried forward and spent in the current
fiscal year, which
suggests the 2016 adjusted fiscal deficit could rise to about
6.5% of GDP. Fitch
expects the authorities efforts to reduce the budget deficit to
below 4.0% of
GDP over 2016-2020 will prove challenging in light of upcoming
enhancements to
fiscal reporting standards starting in 2017, which will bring
more off-budget
capital expenditure into the official State Budget.
General government gross debt (GGGD) continued to rise in 2015
to an estimated
51.1% of GDP, up from 47.3% in 2014, and higher than the 'BB'
median of 43.6%.
Fitch forecasts GGGD to rise to 53.7% in 2016 and rise over the
medium-term
without a tightening of fiscal policy settings. A broader
measure of public
debt, including government guarantees, reached 62.2% of GDP at
end-2015 and is
near the National Assembly's approved limit of 65%. The
authorities reaffirmed
commitments to the limit and articulated plans that include
reducing the use of
guarantees and cutting current expenditures in order to avoid a
future limit
breach.
Vietnam's sovereign funding profile remains stable, but has
increasingly pivoted
toward domestic marketable debt in order to prepare for reduced
access to
concessionary financing resulting from the country's forthcoming
graduation from
the World Bank's International Development Association. Efforts
to lengthen the
average term to maturity of domestic debt have largely proved
successful, with
the average term of issuance increasing to seven years in 1Q16,
from five years
in 2014. Five-year domestic government bond yields were 6.3% in
May 2016, up by
40bp since last year, but have broadly been on a declining trend
over the past
five years.
Real GDP grew by 5.6% in 1Q16, below the 2015 figure of 6.7%,
but still higher
than the 'BB' median of 4.0%. The significant deceleration is
largely
attributable to a severe drought and saltwater intrusion across
key agricultural
production regions, which have contributed to a 2.6%
year-on-year contraction in
agricultural output. Mining and quarrying also reported a modest
decline of 0.9%
year-on-year, which is likely to be linked to the oil and gas
industry downturn.
Other sectors of the economy, including manufacturing and
services, continued to
report strong growth and are a key driver of our full-year GDP
forecast of 6.2%
in 2016.
Fitch forecasts Vietnam's current account to post a surplus of
about 1% of GDP
in 2016, which reflects resilient export performance and
depressed prices across
nearly all primary commodity imports. The trade balance grew to
USD1.5bn in
April 2016 versus a deficit of USD3bn a year prior. FDI
disbursements remain
strong at 12% growth yoy, providing a foundation for continued
growth in the
country's export oriented manufacturing sector over the medium
term.
Foreign reserves were eroded significantly during 2H15 following
efforts to
stabilise the exchange rate amidst market pressures across Asian
currencies and
a pick-up in dollarisation. However, the agency believes the
recent introduction
of a more flexible exchange-rate mechanism, policies to
discourage US dollar
hoarding, and improved trade performance have alleviated
balance-of-payment
pressures and contributed to more than USD4bn in foreign-reserve
replenishment
during 1Q16. Fitch forecasts foreign-reserve coverage will rise
to 2.2x current
account payments by end-2016, still well below the 'BB' median
of 4.3x.
Fitch's sector outlook for Vietnam banks was moved to stable
(from negative) in
December 2015 due to preliminary signs of stabilisation in asset
quality and
improving liquidity and funding conditions. Strong economic
growth and a
recovery in the property market will lead to slower NPL
formation, but a rapid
acceleration in credit growth poses a potential risk to
medium-term financial
stability. Fitch estimates credit growth accelerated to 17.3% in
2015, about
2.7x nominal GDP growth of 6.5%. The official credit growth
target of 18%-20%
for 2016 suggests that a broader re-leveraging of the economy
will continue over
the forecast period.
The authorities have continued to prioritize a structural reform
agenda with a
focus on market liberalisation, equitisation of state-owned
enterprises, and
enhancements to the broader business climate. Fitch believes
Vietnam will be one
of the largest beneficiaries of the Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP), should it
be successfully ratified by participating countries, through
both enhanced
medium-term growth prospects and by providing a key policy
anchor for continued
structural reforms and liberalisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that could lead to positive action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- A commitment to rein in fiscal deficits, contributing to an
improved outlook
for government debt ratios
- An increase in foreign reserve buffers to a level more in line
with peers
- Sustainable resolution of some of the structural issues in the
banking sector
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- A move away from a macroeconomic policy mix aimed at achieving
macroeconomic
stability, low and stable inflation, and external equilibrium
- Depletion of foreign reserves in a sufficient scale to
destabilise the
economy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- No escalation of regional or geopolitical disputes to a level
that disrupts
trade and financial flows.
- Global economic conditions remain broadly in line with Fitch's
recent "Global
Economic Outlook".
