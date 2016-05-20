(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Swire
Pacific Limited's (Swire Pacific) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also
affirmed Swire
Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating, and the
ratings on the
medium-term note programme and issues from Swire Pacific MTN
Financing Limited
at 'A-'.
The affirmation reflects Swire Pacific's stable financial
profile, driven by the
improved performance of its key contributing subsidiary, Swire
Properties
Limited (A/Stable), improving profitability at its aviation
division and the
beverage division, that offset a weakening marine-services
division. The company
will expand its capex in the beverage division in 2016, to
generate more
recurring income in the medium to long term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Higher Rental Income from Swire Properties: Swire Properties
provides stable and
predictable rental income to Swire Pacific. Swire Properties,
82%-held by Swire
Pacific, thrives on its well-established Grade A office
portfolio in Hong Kong.
The gross rental income from its investment properties rose by
3.8% in 2015,
which resulted in a strong gross rental income coverage ratio of
5.6x. Gross
rental income from Hong Kong increased by 3.3% to HKD8.7bn,
thanks to the solid
demand for office space and the full occupancy levels for its
retail properties
in Hong Kong.
Improved Contribution from Cathay Pacific: Swire Pacific's
45%-owned associate,
Cathay Pacific group, increased its attributable profit by 90%
to HKD2.7bn
thanks to strong passenger demand in economy class and the 18%
reduction in net
fuel cost. The aviation division should continue to perform well
in the near
term due to the low fuel prices and strong passenger demand,
offsetting the weak
demand for cargo and premium cabin.
Expanding Franchise Territory for Beverage: Attributable profit
of the beverage
division rose by 14% to HKD976m, driven by profit growth in Hong
Kong, Taiwan
and the US. The division added Denver and Colorado Springs in
its franchise
territory in 2014, which saw the full-year impact in 2015. Swire
Beverages
entered into a conditional agreement with The Coca-Cola Company
(TCCC) to
enlarge the franchise territory in the US by including the state
of Arizona in
2016, and a Letter of Intent with TCCC to include the states of
Washington,
Oregon and Idaho. Fitch believes the assets to be acquired by
this division will
be operational and cash-generating immediately.
Reduced Marine-services Capex: The marine services division's
attributable loss
of HKD1,255m was due to reduction of spending by exploration and
production
companies amid low oil prices. The fleet's utilisation rate
dropped to 74.9%,
from 86.6% in 2014, after peaking at 90% in 2012. Swire Pacific
reduced its
capex for this division by 55% yoy to HKD1,490m amid the
weakened demand for
marine services. The capex commitment for 2016-2018 is HKD2.7bn.
The oversupply
of offshore vessels will continue to exert pressure on
utilisation and daily
charter hire rates.
Structurally Subordinated to Swire Properties: Swire Properties
is relying less
on its parent for funding. Its external borrowings accounted for
68% and 62% of
the company's total as of end-2015 and end-2014, respectively,
compared with 26%
at end-2011. This trend increases Swire Pacific's structural
subordination to
the stable operating cash flows of Swire Properties, which come
from its
investment property portfolio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Swire Properties' total rental income growth at 0%-4% in
2016-2018
- Total revenue growth rates of 0%-8% in 2016- 2018
- EBITDA growth rates of 1%-2% in 2016-2018
- Capex to peak at HKD14bn-15bn in 2016, declining to HKD7bn-8bn
per year in
2017-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
Fitch does not envisage any positive rating action within the
next 12-18 months,
until financial metrics improve to the levels of similarly rated
peers.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Significant weakening of Swire Pacific's non-property business
which may
require Swire Properties to increase its support to the Group
- Substantial decline in Swire Pacific's shareholding in Swire
Properties
- Any negative rating action on Swire Properties
- Swire Pacific's future capex causes a sustained deterioration
in its credit
metrics relative to those of Swire Properties
LIQUIDITY
Healthy liquidity: Swire Pacific had HKD9.0bn in cash and
HKD22.1bn in committed
undrawn facilities at end-2015, more than enough to cover its
short-term debt of
HKD6.8bn. None of its debt is secured, which gives it
flexibility in financing
options.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Swire Pacific Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Long-Term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-'
Rating on Swire Pacific MTN programme affirmed at 'A-'
Rating on issues from Swire Pacific MTN Financing Limited
affirmed at 'A-'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
