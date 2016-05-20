(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Swire
Properties Limited's (Swire Properties) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed Swire
Properties' foreign-currency senior unsecured rating, and the
ratings on the
medium-term note programme and issues from Swire Properties MTN
Financing
Limited at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income
from its mature
investment property portfolio, which provides strong gross
rental income
coverage ratios. The company has remained prudent regarding
expansion in China,
and demonstrated strong execution in boosting rental income in
China. Its
financial position remains solid, with healthy liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Hong Kong Rentals: Swire Properties' gross rental income
from its
investment properties rose by 3.8% in 2015, which resulted in a
strong gross
rental income coverage ratio of 5.6x. Gross rental income from
Hong Kong
increased by 3.3% to HKD8.7bn, thanks to the solid demand for
office space and
the full occupancy levels for its retail properties in Hong
Kong. Swire
Properties has a well-established Grade A office portfolio in
both the central
business district and non-central areas (such as eastern Hong
Kong). The
diversity of the office portfolio mitigates the risk of
weakening rents due to
the sluggish financial industry. Swire Properties is also
repositioning its
tenant mix at the Pacific Place Mall by introducing more food &
beverage outlets
and new brands targeting young professionals.
Growth via Redevelopment: The redevelopment of the Taikoo Place
techno-centres
to Grade A office space will strengthen Swire Properties'
leasing income in the
medium to long term. Redevelopment sites carry lower execution
risks, and allow
Swire Properties to tap resilient demand for office and other
commercial space
in existing well-developed areas.
Rising Rentals in China: Swire Properties will increase its
attributable gross
rental income in China in 2016 as the Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li in
Chengdu will be in
its first full year of operation. HKRI Taikoo Hui will open in
4Q16 and
contribute to its rental income in 2017. Swire Properties is
prudent in its
expansion in China as it only invests in first-tier cities (for
example,
Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai) or second-tier cities with very
strong
potential (for example, Chengdu).
US Operation Self-Funded: The residential component of Brickell
City Centre
(BCC) in Miami was 65% sold as of end-March 2016. The first of
the two office
towers at Brickell City Centre opened in March 2016, while the
retail component
will open in late 2016.
Less Reliance on Parent's Funding: Swire Properties will
continue to refinance
its existing inter-company loans from Swire Pacific Limited
(A-/Stable) with
external funding sources. Borrowings from Swire Pacific had
fallen to 32% of
total borrowings by end-2015 from 74% at end-2011. We expect
this ratio to drop
further in 2016. This is neutral for Swire Properties' credit
rating because
Fitch expects the company's stable rental income streams will
support its
current credit profile.
Adequate Interest Coverage: Fitch expects Swire Properties'
recurring interest
coverage (investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense) to
stay above 4.5x
in the next few years, due to additional leasing income from
newly completed
properties.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Total rental income growth at 0%-4% in 2016-2018
- EBITDA margins at 48%-61% in 2016-2018
- Capex to peak at HKD10bn in 2016, declining to HKD4bn-5bn per
year in
2017-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
Fitch does not envisage any positive rating action within the
next 12-18 months,
until Swire Properties' China investment portfolio reaches a
critical mass,
which would enable the company to achieve meaningful
geographical
diversification for its leasing income.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense falls below
4.0x on a
sustained basis (2015: 5.6x)
- There is an aggressive expansion in China with heightened
execution and
financial risk
- Significant weakening of Swire Pacific's non-property business
which may
require Swire Properties to increase its support to the Group
LIQUIDITY
Healthy liquidity: Swire Properties had a cash balance of
HKD4.4bn, undrawn
committed facilities of HKD7.8bn and undrawn uncommitted
facilities of HKD1.6bn
as of end-2015, which is more than sufficient to cover its
short-term debt of
HKD7.3bn. None of its debt is secured, which gives it
flexibility in financing
options.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Swire Properties Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Long-Term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A'
Rating on Swire Properties MTN programme affirmed at 'A'
Rating on issues from Swire Properties MTN Financing Limited
affirmed at 'A'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004813
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
