HONG KONG, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) on China Taiping Insurance Group Ltd. (TPG), China Taiping
Insurance Group
(HK) Company Limited (TPG(HK)) and China Taiping Insurance
Holdings Co Ltd's
(CTIH) at 'A'.
Fitch also affirmed Taiping Life Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TPL)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+' and the IFS Rating of Taiping
Reinsurance Co. Ltd
(TPRe) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects TPG's improving capital strength
on a
consolidated basis; sound operating profitability; and broad
revenue sources
with strong growth dynamics. Fitch has factored a one-notch
support into TPG's
IDR because TPG is wholly and directly owned by China's Ministry
of Finance.
Fitch believes that there is a high probability that the Chinese
government
(Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: A+) would provide capital and/or
policy support,
if necessary.
Surplus growth along with the issue of new shares by CTIH led to
an improvement
in TPG's overall capital strength and financial flexibility over
2015. TPG's
Fitch Prism factor-based model score on a consolidated basis was
enhanced to
'Very Strong' from 'Strong' at end-2014. The ratio of TPG's
consolidated
shareholder's equity to total non-linked assets amounted to
13.3% (end-2014:
10.1%). If the bank loans for finance lease receivables are not
included, TPG's
consolidated financial leverage came down to 27% from 40%.
The statutory solvency ratio of TPL and Taiping General
Insurance Company
Limited (TPI) calculated under the new solvency regime at
end-1Q16 was 250% and
263%, respectively, well in excess of the 100% regulatory
minimal. Fitch expects
TPG to maintain an adequate capital buffer to support the
expansion of its
insurance subsidiaries and to buffer potential asset volatility.
Fitch views TPL as a core operating subsidiary within TPG as it
makes a
significant earnings contribution to TPG as a whole. TPL
continued to report
solid growth in its new business value (NBV), given its emphasis
on the
distribution of regular longer-term protection type life
products. The
proportion of business and NBV margin from its individual agency
force increased
further. The company also reported growth - of 13% - in its
value of in-force
business in 2015.
The underwriting margin of TPG's non-life insurance operation
remains stable.
Its key property and casualty insurance subsidiaries combined,
including TPI,
were able to produce a combined ratio below 100%. Fitch expects
favourable
underwriting profitability from domestic and overseas non-life
insurance
operations to sustain TPG's earnings stability in the near term.
The affirmation of TPRe considers the favourable underwriting
result of its
non-life reinsurance portfolio, solid solvency buffer and its
strategic status
as a 'very important' subsidiary within the group, as defined by
Fitch. The
combined ratio of TPRe's non-life operation in 2015 was 91.4%,
offsetting the
operating losses from its life reinsurance business.
In an attempt to diversify its product mix, TPRe has become more
proactive in
underwriting long-term life reinsurance business since 2014.
TPRe's life
reinsurance portfolio has grown by about 62% to HKD3.4bn. A
capital infusion of
HKD1.55bn was made by TPRe's shareholders to facilitate the
expansion of the
company's reinsurance book of business.
TPG is the ultimate holding entity of China Taiping Insurance's
operations in
China, Hong Kong, Macau and several overseas markets. It has
full ownership of
TPG(HK), which holds a controlling stake in Hong Kong-listed
CTIH. In terms
direct written premiums, TPL is the sixth-largest Chinese life
insurer,
capturing a market share of about 5% in 2015. TPL and TPRe
contributed to
approximately 84% and 5%, respectively, of TPG's total
consolidated operating
earnings in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers for TPG, TPG(HK), CTIH and its
operating subsidiaries
include:
- Significant decrease in the Chinese Ministry of Finance's
shareholding in TPG;
- Reduction in TPG's Fitch Prism capital score to lower than
'Strong' for a
prolonged period,
- An escalation in TPG's financial leverage to higher than 40%
on a sustained
basis;
- A decline in the underwriting result of TPG's non-life and
reinsurance
operations with combined ratio consistently higher than 100%; or
- TPG's inability to sustain its pre-tax return on assets at
higher than 0.9%.
An upgrade of ratings on TPG and its operating subsidiaries in
the near term is
unlikely, given existing credit fundamentals. An upgrade of
TPL's IFS Rating is
unlikely because the rating would be constrained by China's
sovereign rating.
Upgrade rating triggers of TPG's IDR Ratings over medium term
include:
- Sustained improvement in TPG's earnings stability with pre-tax
return on
assets higher than 2%;
- A reduction in TPG's financial leverage to persistently below
25%; and
- TPG's ability to uphold its 'Very Strong' capital score as
measured by Fitch
Prism factor-based capital model.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
TPG
- IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
TPG(HK)
- IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- USD400m 6% senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued through
China Taiping New
Horizon affirmed at 'A-'.
CTIH
- IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- USD300m 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued through
China Taiping
Capital Limited affirmed at 'A-'.
- USD600m cumulative perpetual subordinated securities affirmed
at 'BBB+'.
TPL
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
TPRe
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
