(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) on China Taiping Insurance Group Ltd. (TPG), China Taiping Insurance Group (HK) Company Limited (TPG(HK)) and China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd's (CTIH) at 'A'. Fitch also affirmed Taiping Life Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TPL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+' and the IFS Rating of Taiping Reinsurance Co. Ltd (TPRe) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects TPG's improving capital strength on a consolidated basis; sound operating profitability; and broad revenue sources with strong growth dynamics. Fitch has factored a one-notch support into TPG's IDR because TPG is wholly and directly owned by China's Ministry of Finance. Fitch believes that there is a high probability that the Chinese government (Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: A+) would provide capital and/or policy support, if necessary. Surplus growth along with the issue of new shares by CTIH led to an improvement in TPG's overall capital strength and financial flexibility over 2015. TPG's Fitch Prism factor-based model score on a consolidated basis was enhanced to 'Very Strong' from 'Strong' at end-2014. The ratio of TPG's consolidated shareholder's equity to total non-linked assets amounted to 13.3% (end-2014: 10.1%). If the bank loans for finance lease receivables are not included, TPG's consolidated financial leverage came down to 27% from 40%. The statutory solvency ratio of TPL and Taiping General Insurance Company Limited (TPI) calculated under the new solvency regime at end-1Q16 was 250% and 263%, respectively, well in excess of the 100% regulatory minimal. Fitch expects TPG to maintain an adequate capital buffer to support the expansion of its insurance subsidiaries and to buffer potential asset volatility. Fitch views TPL as a core operating subsidiary within TPG as it makes a significant earnings contribution to TPG as a whole. TPL continued to report solid growth in its new business value (NBV), given its emphasis on the distribution of regular longer-term protection type life products. The proportion of business and NBV margin from its individual agency force increased further. The company also reported growth - of 13% - in its value of in-force business in 2015. The underwriting margin of TPG's non-life insurance operation remains stable. Its key property and casualty insurance subsidiaries combined, including TPI, were able to produce a combined ratio below 100%. Fitch expects favourable underwriting profitability from domestic and overseas non-life insurance operations to sustain TPG's earnings stability in the near term.

The affirmation of TPRe considers the favourable underwriting result of its non-life reinsurance portfolio, solid solvency buffer and its strategic status as a 'very important' subsidiary within the group, as defined by Fitch. The combined ratio of TPRe's non-life operation in 2015 was 91.4%, offsetting the operating losses from its life reinsurance business. In an attempt to diversify its product mix, TPRe has become more proactive in underwriting long-term life reinsurance business since 2014. TPRe's life reinsurance portfolio has grown by about 62% to HKD3.4bn. A capital infusion of HKD1.55bn was made by TPRe's shareholders to facilitate the expansion of the company's reinsurance book of business. TPG is the ultimate holding entity of China Taiping Insurance's operations in China, Hong Kong, Macau and several overseas markets. It has full ownership of TPG(HK), which holds a controlling stake in Hong Kong-listed CTIH. In terms direct written premiums, TPL is the sixth-largest Chinese life insurer, capturing a market share of about 5% in 2015. TPL and TPRe contributed to approximately 84% and 5%, respectively, of TPG's total consolidated operating earnings in 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES Downgrade rating triggers for TPG, TPG(HK), CTIH and its operating subsidiaries include: - Significant decrease in the Chinese Ministry of Finance's shareholding in TPG; - Reduction in TPG's Fitch Prism capital score to lower than 'Strong' for a prolonged period, - An escalation in TPG's financial leverage to higher than 40% on a sustained basis; - A decline in the underwriting result of TPG's non-life and reinsurance operations with combined ratio consistently higher than 100%; or - TPG's inability to sustain its pre-tax return on assets at higher than 0.9%. An upgrade of ratings on TPG and its operating subsidiaries in the near term is unlikely, given existing credit fundamentals. An upgrade of TPL's IFS Rating is unlikely because the rating would be constrained by China's sovereign rating. Upgrade rating triggers of TPG's IDR Ratings over medium term include: - Sustained improvement in TPG's earnings stability with pre-tax return on assets higher than 2%; - A reduction in TPG's financial leverage to persistently below 25%; and - TPG's ability to uphold its 'Very Strong' capital score as measured by Fitch Prism factor-based capital model. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS TPG - IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable TPG(HK) - IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable - USD400m 6% senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued through China Taiping New Horizon affirmed at 'A-'. CTIH - IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable - USD300m 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued through China Taiping Capital Limited affirmed at 'A-'. - USD600m cumulative perpetual subordinated securities affirmed at 'BBB+'. TPL - IFS Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable TPRe - IFS Rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Joyce Huang Director +852 2263 9595 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005303 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.