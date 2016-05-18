(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Qatar's
upcoming
USD-denominated senior unsecured bonds an expected rating of
'AA(EXP)'.
Qatar intends to use the proceeds from the bonds for its
budgetary and general
funding purposes.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt
of final
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are in line with Qatar's Long-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), which was affirmed at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook
in March 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the bonds are sensitive to changes in Qatar's
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Krisjanis Krustins
Associate Director
+852 2263 9831
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 May 2016
