(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
affirmed Sri
Lanka-based Continental Insurance Lanka Limited's (CILL)
National Insurer
Financial Strength Rating and National Long-Term Rating of
'A-(lka)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect CILL's satisfactory capitalisation in terms
of regulatory
RBC, relatively short operating history and modest market share.
The ratings
also reflect the recent capital infusion by its parent,
Distilleries Company of
Sri Lanka PLC (DCSL; AAA(lka)/Stable). CILL is fully owned by
DCSL through
holding company Melsta Corp Limited. DCSL is a well-established,
leading
alcoholic beverage manufacturer in Sri Lanka. CILL benefits from
group business
and operational synergies.
CILL was established as a non-life insurer in 2010 and, despite
intense
competition in the non-life industry, accounted for around 4% of
the segment's
gross written premiums by 2015. The company has recorded above
sector growth of
30% in 2015 and 31% in the previous year. Fitch generally views
growth at rates
greater than the market or peers cautiously from a ratings
perspective,
especially during periods of competitive pricing pressure.
However, due to good
underwriting standards, CILL's combined ratio continues to
improve and was
around 99% for 2015. This ratio is satisfactory and compares
well with peers,
especially given the company's short operating history. Fitch
expects further
ratio improvements to be slow, given tough industry competition.
CILL's capitalisation is commensurate with its rating. From 2016
regulatory
reporting is based on a risk-based capital regime, which
replaces the previous
solvency-based rules. At end-2015, CILL's RBC ratio stood at
308%, compared to a
regulatory minimum of 120%. Management expects to maintain a
minimum RBC ratio
at around 200%.
In 2014, CILL's capitalisation was boosted by a capital
injection of LKR250m
from its parent. Shareholder equity increased to over LKR1bn at
end-2015, from
LKR898m in the previous year due higher earnings and a modest
dividend payout of
5% of net earnings. Shareholder equity is well above the
regulatory minimal
capital of LKR500m for a single line of business.
Although Fitch does not expect the Sri Lankan insurance sector's
credit profile
to deteriorate materially, Fitch is of the view that operating
conditions could
become more challenging. Fitch downgraded the Sri Lankan
sovereign to 'B+' from
'BB-' and assigned a Negative Outlook on 29 February 2016. The
operating
environment remains a key rating driver for the Sri Lankan
insurance sector,
given its potential volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a sustained
weakening of its
combined ratio to above 110% or its RBC ratio below 180%.
A rating upgrade in the short-term is unlikely. In the medium-
to long-term, the
company's ratings may be upgraded if it achieves increased scale
while
maintaining profitability and capitalisation at current levels.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
15-04 East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Senior Director
Jeffrey Liew
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
